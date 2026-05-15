Drake's "ICEMAN" Is Confirmed To Be A Visual Album

BY Alexander Cole
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Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Drake performs live on stage during day two of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 12, 2025 in London, England. Drake is headlining an unprecedented all three nights of Wireless Festival. (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images for ABA)
Drake is set to take over the CN Tower on Thursday night as he prepares to release his brand-new album, "ICEMAN."

In just about 30 minutes from now, Drake will be unveiling ICEMAN Episode 4 to the world. It is believed that much of the live stream will have been pre-recorded. However, there are expected to be some live elements thrown into the mix.

The broadcast begins at 9:45 PM EST, and everyone is excited to see what's coming next. The album's cover art will be revealed in due time. From there, we will also be getting the tracklist and the features. This is an exciting prospect, and the anxiety is starting to mount.

With preparations being made for tonight's live stream, Torontonians have noticed some activity at the CN Tower. There have been lots of projections, and sound engineers have been spotted across the way. According to a Toronto outlet, CP24, the activity at the tower is, indeed, Drake-related. In fact, in a statement, it was revealed that ICEMAN is a visual album.

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Drake To Take Over The CN Tower

“Following Drake’s experimental episodic Iceman journey, The Iceman Chronicles reaches its theatrical climax with the release of his highly anticipated album in Episode 4 — back home in Toronto,” the event description reads. “The visual album, unfolds as a theatrical interpretation of Drake’s thoughts and experiences over the past two years.”

This is an extremely exciting prospect for fans, especially when you consider how the entire album is likely to be played during the broadcast. While there may be some interruptions and omitted songs here and there, fans will get a feel for what Drake is cooking.

Then, at midnight, everyone will be able to listen to the project all the way through, uninterrupted. Only time will tell whether or not this was the album everyone was hoping for.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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