Drake's "ICEMAN" Is Confirmed To Be A Visual Album

In just about 30 minutes from now, Drake will be unveiling ICEMAN Episode 4 to the world. It is believed that much of the live stream will have been pre-recorded. However, there are expected to be some live elements thrown into the mix.

The broadcast begins at 9:45 PM EST, and everyone is excited to see what's coming next. The album's cover art will be revealed in due time. From there, we will also be getting the tracklist and the features. This is an exciting prospect, and the anxiety is starting to mount.

With preparations being made for tonight's live stream, Torontonians have noticed some activity at the CN Tower. There have been lots of projections, and sound engineers have been spotted across the way. According to a Toronto outlet, CP24, the activity at the tower is, indeed, Drake-related. In fact, in a statement, it was revealed that ICEMAN is a visual album.

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Drake To Take Over The CN Tower

“Following Drake’s experimental episodic Iceman journey, The Iceman Chronicles reaches its theatrical climax with the release of his highly anticipated album in Episode 4 — back home in Toronto,” the event description reads. “The visual album, unfolds as a theatrical interpretation of Drake’s thoughts and experiences over the past two years.”

This is an extremely exciting prospect for fans, especially when you consider how the entire album is likely to be played during the broadcast. While there may be some interruptions and omitted songs here and there, fans will get a feel for what Drake is cooking.