Anonymous Source Alleges Drake's Latest Music Video Shoot Is For A Song With Lil Baby

Drake's ICEMAN is going to be released on May 15, and there is no denying that there is a ton of fanfare surrounding the album. Everyone is anticipating what is going to happen next, and there is a real sense that this could be the biggest album of the entire year.

With that being said, there are still numerous mysteries concerning the album. For instance, no one knows for sure who will be featured. Subsequently, we don't even know if there is going to be a lead single. We don't even have so much as the cover art right now.

However, what we do know is that Drake has been filming a music video in Toronto over the past few weeks. He has been spotted at some big-time Toronto landmarks, and there were even rumblings of a CN Tower shoot.

Now, a report from We Love Hip Hop Network is suggesting that Drake's latest music video is for a song with Lil Baby. The anonymous source wouldn't say too much, but they seem confident about the Baby angle.

Drake Prepares ICEMAN

Earlier this week, we reported on Lil Baby pledging his allegiance to Drake. It made for some humorous reactions over on social media. Having said that, it appears clear to us that Lil Baby and Drake's working relationship is still very much intact.

Baby has given Drake some incredible verses over the past few years. While his solo work has received some criticism for being too homogenous as of late, there is no doubt that he can put in a good verse when needed.