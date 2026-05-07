Anonymous Source Alleges Drake's Latest Music Video Shoot Is For A Song With Lil Baby

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA: Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder
Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Rapper, singer and actor Drake watches the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Houston Rockets during the second half of an Oklahoma City Thunder game at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
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Drake has been all over Toronto shooting music videos, and according to one anonymous source, Lil Baby is involved.

Drake's ICEMAN is going to be released on May 15, and there is no denying that there is a ton of fanfare surrounding the album. Everyone is anticipating what is going to happen next, and there is a real sense that this could be the biggest album of the entire year.

With that being said, there are still numerous mysteries concerning the album. For instance, no one knows for sure who will be featured. Subsequently, we don't even know if there is going to be a lead single. We don't even have so much as the cover art right now.

However, what we do know is that Drake has been filming a music video in Toronto over the past few weeks. He has been spotted at some big-time Toronto landmarks, and there were even rumblings of a CN Tower shoot.

Now, a report from We Love Hip Hop Network is suggesting that Drake's latest music video is for a song with Lil Baby. The anonymous source wouldn't say too much, but they seem confident about the Baby angle.

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Drake Prepares ICEMAN

Earlier this week, we reported on Lil Baby pledging his allegiance to Drake. It made for some humorous reactions over on social media. Having said that, it appears clear to us that Lil Baby and Drake's working relationship is still very much intact.

Baby has given Drake some incredible verses over the past few years. While his solo work has received some criticism for being too homogenous as of late, there is no doubt that he can put in a good verse when needed.

At this time, there is no 100 percent guarantee that Lil Baby will make the album. However, everything we have seen so far suggests it is at least possible. In eight days from now, the album will arrive, and only then will we know for sure who made the cut.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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