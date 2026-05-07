Young Thug Fires Back At Rich Homie Quan’s Camp: “Quan Went Against Me”

The supposed feud between Rich Homie Quan and Young Thug was never resolved before the former’s tragic passing. Young Thug was incarcerated when Rich Homie passed, and they never had the opportunity to clear the air publicly. However, in recent weeks, Thug has made a concerted effort to honor his Rich Gang collaborator in various ways, though it hasn’t necessarily been met positively. After claiming he “never switched” on Quan, two close affiliates with the late rapper seemingly pushed back. Rich Homie Monta wrote, “Don’t ride for me,” while Rich Homie Dre said it was “Pride & Ego.”

This ultimately warranted a new response from Young Thug himself, who tried to clear the air on how his issues with Rich Homie Quan escalated. “Quan went against me my n***a how was it my pride? If you hoie do some bullsh*t towards u u suppose to reach out first,” Young Thug wrote. In separate post, he shared more depth to their issues and how it actually impacted his relationship with YFN Lucci.

“I didn’t f*ck with Lucci ‘cause Quan didn’t. He felt like Lucci did a song with a n***a that dissed him on the song. Wasn’t my problem but was my brada so I was with him, then he stop f*cking with me cause he thought he was bigger along [which] I had no problem with but now yall p***ies wanna post about a real n***a to Quan,” he said in a separate post.

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Young Thug Claims He “Never Switched” On Rich Homie Quan