Young Thug Fires Back At Rich Homie Quan’s Camp: “Quan Went Against Me”

BY Aron A.
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Young Thug performs Sunday, May 26, at Neon Desert Music Festival.Neon Desert Music Festival 2019 042
Young Thug performs Sunday, May 26, at Neon Desert Music Festival. Neon Desert Music Festival 2019 042 via USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
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Rich Homie Dre and Rich Homie Monta reacted after Young Thug claimed that he "never switched" on Rich Homie Quan.

The supposed feud between Rich Homie Quan and Young Thug was never resolved before the former’s tragic passing. Young Thug was incarcerated when Rich Homie passed, and they never had the opportunity to clear the air publicly. However, in recent weeks, Thug has made a concerted effort to honor his Rich Gang collaborator in various ways, though it hasn’t necessarily been met positively. After claiming he “never switched” on Quan, two close affiliates with the late rapper seemingly pushed back. Rich Homie Monta wrote, “Don’t ride for me,” while Rich Homie Dre said it was “Pride & Ego.” 

This ultimately warranted a new response from Young Thug himself, who tried to clear the air on how his issues with Rich Homie Quan escalated. “Quan went against me my n***a how was it my pride? If you hoie do some bullsh*t towards u u suppose to reach out first,” Young Thug wrote. In separate post, he shared more depth to their issues and how it actually impacted his relationship with YFN Lucci. 

“I didn’t f*ck with Lucci ‘cause Quan didn’t. He felt like Lucci did a song with a n***a that dissed him on the song. Wasn’t my problem but was my brada so I was with him, then he stop f*cking with me cause he thought he was bigger along [which] I had no problem with but now yall p***ies wanna post about a real n***a to Quan,” he said in a separate post.

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Young Thug Claims He “Never Switched” On Rich Homie Quan

During Coachella weekend, Young Thug paid homage to his former collaborator during a performance of “Lifestyle.” Prior to that, Thug expressed regret over the fact that he and Rich Homie Quan never got to patch things up during a stream with N3on. Will we ever hear some of the unreleased Rich Gang era tracks in the future? We hope so. Check out Thug’s comments about and sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below.

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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