T.I. Announces "The King Succession Tour" With King & Domani: How To Buy Tickets

BY Alexander Cole
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NFL: New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons
Nov 26, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper and entertainer T.I. watches a game between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
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T.I. is taking his sons Domani and King on tour, just in time for the release of his final album, "Kill The King."

Next month, T.I. will be unleashing his final album, Kill The King, upon the hip-hop world. Overall, this is promising to be a true celebration of the legendary artist's career. Singles like "Let 'Em Know" have become viral sensations, and it feels as though T.I. is in the midst of a true renaissance. He wants to leave the game on a high note, and you can't help but appreciate that.

On Tuesday, T.I. announced that he will be following up his album with "The King Succession Tour." This will consist of a limited run of dates beginning in July and ending in August. The tour will take the artist all throughout the United States, and there are 10 dates in total.

What is truly special about the tour is that he will be taking his sons, King and Domani, with him. Hence the name, "The King Succession Tour."

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"The King Succession Tour"
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T.I. – "THE KING SUCCESSION TOUR" DATES:

7/8/2026 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
7/10/2026 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
7/11/2026 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
7/17/2026 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
7/18/2026 – Washington, DC @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
7/19/2026 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
7/24/2026 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
7/26/2026 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
8/13/2026 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
8/15/2026 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

How To Buy Tickets

Pre-sales for local tickets are going to begin on Thursday, May 7, at 10 AM local time. The pre-sale will last a total of 12 hours. From there, general tickets will go on sale as of Friday, May 8, at 10 AM local time. Tickets can be purchased through Live Nation.

For long-time fans of the artist, this could be your last chance to see T.I. perform live before he sails off into the sunset. It is a massive opportunity, and the inclusion of his songs makes it all the more special.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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