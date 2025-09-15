Mariah the Scientist To Hit Up Europe And North America For "HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY" Tour

Mariah the Scientist has been a voice to watch in the R&B space for the last few years. However, the Georgia native arguably broke out for real this year with her fourth album, HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY. The singer and songwriter stayed true to her contemporary roots while mixing in some 80s power ballads in for a nostalgic twist.
Fans and critics have received it well, and the result was that it became her highest charting LP. It debuted at number one on the Billboard Top R&B Albums chart and no. 11 on the Billboard 200, respectively.
That's thanks in part to passionate singles such "Burning Blue," "Is It A Crime," and more.
Now, to help close out this celebrated era, Mariah the Scientist is taking HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY on tour starting on January 12, 2026. Per a press release, it will include a handful of dates in Europe. Stops are Paris, Manchester, Birmingham, London, and Utrecht, Netherlands.
On February 13, Mariah will begin her trek in North America, starting with Miami Beach. Other big cities include, Philadelphia, New York, Boston, Denver, Chicago, and more. The Live Nation, 36-city tour will end on April 10 in her hometown of Atlanta.
As for admission, "the Verizon presale starts for select cities beginning Tuesday, September 16 at 10.am." It will conclude on Thursday, September 18 at 11:59 p.m. local time. "Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, September 19 at 10 a.m. local time at livenation.com."
Mariah the Scientist HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY
HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY 2026 Tour Schedule:
Mon Jan 12 – Paris, FR
Wed Jan 14 – Manchester, UK
Thu Jan 15 – Birmingham, UK
Sat Jan 17 – London, UK
Tue Jan 20 – Utrecht, NL
Fri Feb 13 – Miami Beach, FL
Mon Feb 16 – Lake Buena Vista, FL
Wed Feb 18 – Nashville, TN
Fri Feb 20 – Virginia Beach, VA
Sat Feb 21 – Washington, DC
Tue Feb 24 – Philadelphia, PA
Wed Feb 25 – New Haven, CT
Fri Feb 27 – New York, NY
Sat Feb 28 – Boston, MA
Tue Mar 3 – Montreal, QC
Thu Mar 5 – Toronto, ON
Sun Mar 8 – Cincinnati, OH
Tue Mar 10 – Detroit, MI
Wed Mar 11 – Chicago, IL
Sat Mar 14 – Minneapolis, MN
Sun Mar 15 – Chesterfield, MO
Wed Mar 18 – Denver, CO
Thu Mar 19 – Salt Lake City, UT
Sat Mar 21 – Seattle, WA
Sun Mar 22 – Portland, OR
Tue Mar 24 – San Francisco, CA
Thu Mar 26 – Anaheim, CA
Sat Mar 28 – Los Angeles, CA
Tue Mar 31 – Las Vegas, NV
Wed Apr 1 – Phoenix, AZ
Fri Apr 3 – Austin, TX
Sat Apr 4 – Houston, TX
Sun Apr 5 – Dallas, TX
Tue Apr 7 – New Orleans, LA
Wed Apr 8 – Birmingham, AL
Fri Apr 10 – Atlanta, GA