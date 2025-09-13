News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Search input
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
Search input
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
2026
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
MMA
Conor McGregor Says UFC's 2026 White House Event Is His Return To The Octagon
Conor McGregor last fought in the UFC in 2021. He would be TKO’d by Dustin Poirier after breaking his leg and was unable to continue.
By
Bryson "Boom" Paul
September 13, 2025
11 Views