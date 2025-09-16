Young Thug, Clipse, And Sexyy Red Are Your Headlining Rap Acts For Coachella 2026

Leading up to this announcement, Kendrick Lamar was rumored to be one of the three headliners for Coachella 2026.

Coachella 2026 will be here before you know it and Goldenvoice knows that. That's why they have gone ahead and announced the lineup for the Indio, California festival. You can find the details on the Coachella Instagram page, but for the hip-hop fans, here are your attractions for the two-weekend event.

For the two Friday shows, Central Cee and Sexyy Red are the draws, and Sabrina Carpenter is the headlining act. Other potential acts that may interest you include R&B acts Dijon and Blood Orange.

On Saturdays, which is going the spearheaded by Justin Bieber, Swae Lee, GIVĒON, and PinkPantheress are representing hip-hop and adjacent genres then.

But while the first two days have some strong talent, Sunday contain the heaviest hitters. Young Thug, Clipse, Little Simz, and FKA twigs will rock the stages. Reggaeton superstar KAROL G is the main attraction.

Overall, it's a fairly light year for hip-hop representation at Coachella 2026. However, there was a serious chance it could have been a bit more dominant. Per Soap Central and HITS Daily Double, major agencies were discussing the potential featured acts at the MTV VMAs earlier this month.

Sabrina Carpenter and KAROL G were correctly predicted; however, Kendrick Lamar's named was floated in conversations too.

When Does Coachella 2026 Start?

Obviously, it didn't pan out, and it's now the second year in row in which he was presumably close to returning to Coachella Valley. He reportedly turned down performing earlier this year because he had a tour being planned.

Sure enough, that wound up being the case as his GNX world tour got underway in April.

Speaking of which, as per usual, Coachella is kicking off that month next year. As for the exact dates, they are Fridays, April 10 and the 17th, Saturdays, April 11 and 18th, and Sundays, April 12 and 19th. Passes go on sale this Friday, September 19, at 11 a.m. PT. If you want to register before the sale begins, click here to give yourself the best chance to secure tickets.

