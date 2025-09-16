Leading up to this announcement, Kendrick Lamar was rumored to be one of the three headliners for Coachella 2026.

Speaking of which, as per usual, Coachella is kicking off that month next year. As for the exact dates, they are Fridays, April 10 and the 17th, Saturdays, April 11 and 18th, and Sundays, April 12 and 19th. Passes go on sale this Friday, September 19, at 11 a.m. PT. If you want to register before the sale begins, click here to give yourself the best chance to secure tickets.

Coachella 2026 will be here before you know it and Goldenvoice knows that. That's why they have gone ahead and announced the lineup for the Indio, California festival. You can find the details on the Coachella Instagram page, but for the hip-hop fans, here are your attractions for the two-weekend event.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.