News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Search input
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
Search input
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
coachella lineup
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Music
Young Thug, Clipse, And Sexyy Red Are Your Headlining Rap Acts For Coachella 2026
Leading up to this announcement, Kendrick Lamar was rumored to be one of the three headliners for Coachella 2026.
By
Zachary Horvath
September 16, 2025
168 Views