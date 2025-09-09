Kendrick Lamar Rumored To Be A Headliner At Coachella 2026

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist Kendrick Lamar performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas via Imagn Images
Kendrick Lamar does have some history with Coachella as he's performed there in 2012 and 2017. However, he's yet to headline the festival.

Kendrick Lamar is no stranger to headlining major events. He's fresh off of his widely viewed performance during the Super Bowl Halftime Show. However, there is one key stage he hasn't tackled as the star attraction. That would be none other than Indio, California's Coachella.

The Compton native has been at the renowned outdoor festival a couple of times in his career, though. He appeared there in 2012 right around the time he was becoming a household name. That of course would be the year he put out good kid, m.A.A.d city.

He wouldn't return until 2017, but he was moments removed from dropping his most commercially successful LP in DAMN. It sold over 600,000 copies for context. So, maybe because of the major things he's accomplished over the last several months, including his win over Drake, maybe he'll feel compelled to return to Coachella Valley.

There's already rumors that he will be joining the cast of headliners per HITS Daily Double and Kurrco. Pop superstars Sabrina Carpenter and Dua Lipa, as well as reggaeton icon Karol G, are also gaining serious traction.

Per Soap Central and HDD, there was some chatter at the MTV VMAs this past weekend between their agents, as well as some for the Oasis Rose Bowl.

Kendrick Lamar GNX Tour

Of course, these are just rumors right now. Coachella has yet to announce the lineup. However, we should be receiving word on this sooner than later. The music festival kicks off on April 10 and will run through the 12th. The second weekend begins on the 17th and ends on the 19th.

Kendrick Lamar has been offered the role of headliner at Coachella before, as was Rihanna in 2024 for the 2025 run. However, they turned it down. At the time, it was reported that Lamar did so as he had stadium tour plans.

Funny enough, he wound up executing that, hitting the road for his surprise November 2024 album, GNX. It started on April 19 in Minneapolis and is still going on now. In fact, it will restart on September 23 in Mexico City for South America/Mexico leg.

