Kendrick Lamar's record-breaking Grand National tour is still going strong after wrapping its run in the UK and Europe this summer. The Compton icon is now in South America for five dates over the next couple of weeks. In fact, the leg got underway last night in Mexico City, and it seems like it was a great time.
In footage captured by Kurrco, Lamar is performing the GNX opener "wacced out murals" to an excited crowd. K. Dot wasn't and won't be alone for this mini run though as Argentinian duo CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso is his opening act.
For those curious, they dabble in a handful of genres including hip-hop, but also pop and alternative.
Kendrick will be heading to Bogota, Colombia next, with that stop taking place on September 27. After that is Sao Paulo, Brazil on September 30.
Then, CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso will be able to perform in front of their home crowd when they assist Lamar in Buenos Aires. That performance is on October 4. Last but not least, Santiago, Chile gets to hear the Grammy-winning artist on October 7.
But the party doesn't stop after that. In December, GNX will head to The Land Down Under for at least two stops. Melbourne on December 3 and Sydney on December 10 are the dates.
Kendrick Lamar Coachella Rumors
There is always potential for more, but for now, that's the remaining schedule.
Overall, it's been a busy year for Kendrick performing wise with this unprecedented global trek, the Super Bowl Halftime Show, and etc.
He's even made some secret special guest appearances, doing so in L.A. for Clipse's Let God Sort Em Out tour.
It seemed like 2026 might get off to a similarly grand start with Lamar being a rumored headliner for Coachella. However, the Indio music festival opted for Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, and KAROL G. It will now be nine years since he's graced Coachella Valley, last doing so in 2017 around the release of DAMN.