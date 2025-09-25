Kendrick Lamar's "Grand National" tour continues, and earlier this week, the Compton hitmaker took on Mexico City. This was the first stop of the South American leg of the tour, and it's safe to say that it didn't disappoint. Reportedly, he sold out GNP Seguros Stadium, and a staggering 65K fans were in attendance cheering him on. He was joined by Argentinian duo CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso.

Photos from the evening shared by @LoveIsback24 on X showcase just how massive the crowd really was, marking yet another impressive feat under Kendrick's belt. He's scheduled to perform in Bogota, Colombia over the weekend. After that, he'll move onto dates in São Paulo, Brazil, Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Santiago, Chile.

Once he's completed the South American leg of his "Grand National" tour, Kendrick will head to Australia in December for performances in Melbourne and Sydney.

Kendrick Lamar Tour

While Kendrick's Mexico City success is certainly worth celebrating, it doesn't exactly come as a huge surprise. So far, his tour has seen nothing but success. He kicked it off back in April with a performance alongside SZA in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and it didn't take long for them to shatter records. It become the highest-grossing hip-hop show in history, grossing more than a whopping $9.124 million thanks to 47,354 supporters.

Unsurprisingly, Kendrick was sure to throw a bit of shade at Drake during the show. He did so in a pre-recorded skit that played right before he performed his hit diss track, "Not Like Us," which Drake is currently suing Universal Music Group over.