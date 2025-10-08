Numerous Kendrick Lamar Songs Leak Online, Including Baby Keem Reference Tracks

Recently, various previously unreleased Kendrick Lamar songs surfaced online, sparking all kinds of responses on social media. Two of the leaked tracks, "OD" and "Trouble Me," were apparently created back in 2018. Once the Los Angeles rapper decided he wasn't going to use them, he sent them to Rihanna.
Another one of the leaked songs is "Public Enemy" and features English singer Bakar. Finally, reference tracks from Baby Keem's The Sound Of Bad Habit era leaked, "So What" and "Opinions."
The Baby Keem reference tracks in particular have earned big reactions from listeners. "Unironically this sounds way better than the published version," one Reddit user claims. "Bro this one of my favourite Keem songs ever lmaooo no way Kendrick wrote this too," another writes.
Kendrick Lamar Tour
These latest leaks arrive as Kendrick continues to make his way around the world on his "Grand National" tour. Currently, he's on the South American leg of the tour. He plans to finish up this leg tonight with a performance at Estadio Monumental David Arellano in Macul, Chile. He's already performed in Bogota, Colombia, São Paulo, Brazil, Buenos Aires, Argentina, and more.
Late last month, he also performed at GNP Seguros Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico, and the show was a massive success. Reportedly, it was sold out, and a staggering 65K fans were in attendance. He was joined by Argentinian duo CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso.
Photos a videos of the evening quickly began to circulate online, showcasing the impressive crowd. As for what's next for Kendrick, he'll take a few weeks off from touring after his show tonight and before moving onto Australia. He'll perform in Melbourne, Sydney, Newington, Mitchell, Moore Park, Carrara, and more.