Numerous Kendrick Lamar Songs Leak Online, Including Baby Keem Reference Tracks

Some unreleased Kendrick Lamar songs have surfaced online, including reference tracks from Baby Keem's "The Sound Of Bad Habit" era.

Photos a videos of the evening quickly began to circulate online, showcasing the impressive crowd. As for what's next for Kendrick, he'll take a few weeks off from touring after his show tonight and before moving onto Australia. He'll perform in Melbourne, Sydney, Newington, Mitchell, Moore Park, Carrara, and more.

These latest leaks arrive as Kendrick continues to make his way around the world on his "Grand National" tour. Currently, he's on the South American leg of the tour. He plans to finish up this leg tonight with a performance at Estadio Monumental David Arellano in Macul, Chile. He's already performed in Bogota, Colombia, São Paulo, Brazil, Buenos Aires, Argentina, and more.

The Baby Keem reference tracks in particular have earned big reactions from listeners. "Unironically this sounds way better than the published version," one Reddit user claims. "Bro this one of my favourite Keem songs ever lmaooo no way Kendrick wrote this too," another writes.

Recently, various previously unreleased Kendrick Lamar songs surfaced online, sparking all kinds of responses on social media. Two of the leaked tracks, "OD" and "Trouble Me," were apparently created back in 2018. Once the Los Angeles rapper decided he wasn't going to use them, he sent them to Rihanna .

