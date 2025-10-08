Numerous Kendrick Lamar Songs Leak Online, Including Baby Keem Reference Tracks

BY Caroline Fisher 2.4K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kendrick Lamar Songs Leak Hip Hop News
Jan 28, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Kendrick Lamar accepts Best Rap Album during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden. Robert Deutsch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Some unreleased Kendrick Lamar songs have surfaced online, including reference tracks from Baby Keem's "The Sound Of Bad Habit" era.

Recently, various previously unreleased Kendrick Lamar songs surfaced online, sparking all kinds of responses on social media. Two of the leaked tracks, "OD" and "Trouble Me," were apparently created back in 2018. Once the Los Angeles rapper decided he wasn't going to use them, he sent them to Rihanna.

Another one of the leaked songs is "Public Enemy" and features English singer Bakar. Finally, reference tracks from Baby Keem's The Sound Of Bad Habit era leaked, "So What" and "Opinions."

The Baby Keem reference tracks in particular have earned big reactions from listeners. "Unironically this sounds way better than the published version," one Reddit user claims. "Bro this one of my favourite Keem songs ever lmaooo no way Kendrick wrote this too," another writes.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Fans Go Ballistic At Argentinian "Grand National" Show

Kendrick Lamar Tour
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist Kendrick Lamar performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

These latest leaks arrive as Kendrick continues to make his way around the world on his "Grand National" tour. Currently, he's on the South American leg of the tour. He plans to finish up this leg tonight with a performance at Estadio Monumental David Arellano in Macul, Chile. He's already performed in Bogota, Colombia, São Paulo, Brazil, Buenos Aires, Argentina, and more.

Late last month, he also performed at GNP Seguros Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico, and the show was a massive success. Reportedly, it was sold out, and a staggering 65K fans were in attendance. He was joined by Argentinian duo CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso.

Photos a videos of the evening quickly began to circulate online, showcasing the impressive crowd. As for what's next for Kendrick, he'll take a few weeks off from touring after his show tonight and before moving onto Australia. He'll perform in Melbourne, Sydney, Newington, Mitchell, Moore Park, Carrara, and more.

Read More: Travis Scott And Kendrick Lamar's "goosebumps" Dethrones Drake For Highest-Certified Rap Song Ever

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Kendrick Lamar Mexico City Stadium Hip Hop News Music Kendrick Lamar Sells Out Massive Mexico City Stadium On “Grand National” Tour 2.2K
Kendrick Lamar Grand National Tour South America Hip Hop News Music Kendrick Lamar Expands "Grand National" Tour With South American Leg This Fall 3.0K
Kendrick Lamar SZA Break Record Grand National Tour Hip Hop News Music Kendrick Lamar & SZA Break Another Absurd Record With Their "Grand National" Tour 2.3K
Kendrick Lamar SZA No. 1 Hip Hop News Music Kendrick Lamar & SZA Reclaim No. 1 Chart Position Thanks To “Luther” 2.6K
Comments 0