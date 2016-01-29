south america
- MusicMariah Carey Reportedly Dodges $2M In Defamation CaseMariah's saved millions in her latest legal drama. By Chantilly Post
- MusicDemi Lovato Cancels The Rest Of Her Tour Dates Amid OverdoseDemi Lovato is giving herself the time she needs. By Chantilly Post
- MusicTyler, The Creator Cancels South American Shows With Bizarre ExplanationTyler, The Creator fans in South America won't be getting the chance to see him any time soon.By Aron A.
- MusicMariah Carey Hit With $3M Lawsuit Over Cancelled South American ShowsMariah Carey has another legal issue on deck. By Matt F
- EntertainmentJustin Bieber Indicted In Argentina For Beating & Robbery Of PhotographerBieber has been effectively banned from Argentina due to him allegedly ordering an assault on a photographer in Buenos Aires in late 2013. By Angus Walker
- LifeAmy Schumer Gets Kidnapped In South America In "Snatched" Red Band TrailerCheck out the red band trailer for "Snatched" starring Amy Schumer.By hnhh
- BeefWiz Khalifa To Kanye West: "You Better Run, N*gga"Wiz Khalifa had more choice words for Kanye West during a recent show in Chile. By Angus Walker