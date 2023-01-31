Lil Wayne Announces “Welcome To Tha Carter” Tour Dates
Tickets for Lil Wayne’s “Welcome To Tha Carter” tour go on sale this Friday.
Lil Wayne’s finally hitting the road this spring. Weezy’s undoubtedly preparing to bring his greatest hits on the road with him for the upcoming Welcome To Tha Carter tour. This time, the rapper joined forces with Young Money, Live Nation, and Rolling Loud, who are pres
The New Orleans legend announced the 28-city date tour in detail this morning, which kicks off on April 4th in Minneapolis. After that, Lil Wayne will hit major cities across America including Chicago, Detroit, Boston, New York, Philly, Atlanta, and Los Angeles. Other dates include stops in cities such as St. Louis, Houston, Cleveland, and more. Wayne will also head north of the border for a sole show in Toronto on April 12th.
It appears that Lil Wayne will grace more intimate settings during the upcoming tour. Though he’s known to sell out arenas and stadiums, Wayne will perform in legendary venues like Minneapolis’ The Fillmore and Harlem’s Apollo Theater, which have 1,500 capacity.
The upcoming tour suggests that Wayne has new music coming soon. Wayne’s previously announced both Tha Carter VI and Dedication 7 would drop soon. During the Young Money Reunion in Toronto, Wayne revealed that the pre-order for the next installment of Tha Carter series is live. Considering the name of his forthcoming tour is “Welcome To Tha Carter,” the follow-up to Funeral could be coming soon.
However, Wayne and DJ Drama indicated that Dedication 7 would arrive in 2021. However, neither have provided a solid update since then.
Tickets for the shows will be on sale this Friday, Feb 3rd. Considering the size of these venues, tickets will surely sell out quickly.
Check out the tour dates below.
Tue Apr 4 — Minneapolis, MN — The Fillmore Minneapolis
Thu Apr 6 — Fargo, ND — Scheels Arena*
Fri Apr 7 — Omaha, NE — Baxter Arena*
Sat Apr 8 — Madison, WI — The Sylvee
Sun Apr 9 — Chicago, IL — Radius
Tue, Apr 11 — Detroit, MI — The Fillmore Detroit
Wed Apr 12 — Toronto, ON — HISTORY
Thu Apr 13 — Boston, MA — House of Blues
Sun Apr 16 — New York, NY — Apollo Theater
Mon Apr 17 — Philadelphia, PA — The Fillmore Philadelphia
Tue Apr 18 — Silver Spring, MD — The Fillmore Silver Spring
Thu Apr 20 — Charlotte, NC — The Fillmore Charlotte
Fri Apr 21 — Raleigh, NC — The Ritz
Sat Apr 22 — Atlanta, GA — Tabernacle
Mon Apr 24 — Birmingham, AL — Iron City
Wed Apr 26 — St. Louis, MO — The Factory
Thu Apr 27 — Nashville, TN — Marathon Music Works
Fri Apr 28 — Cleveland, OH — House of Blues
Sun Apr 30 — Lexington, KY — Rupp Arena*
Tue May 2 — Houston, TX — House of Blues
Wed May 3 — Dallas, TX — House of Blues
Thu May 4 — Austin, TX — Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater
Sat May 6 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Complex
Sun May 7 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium
Tue May 9 — Phoenix, AZ — The Van Buren
Wed May 10 — San Diego, CA — SOMA
Fri May 12 — San Francisco, CA — The Masonic
Sat May 13 — Los Angeles, CA — The Wiltern
*Not A Live Nation Date