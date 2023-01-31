Lil Wayne’s finally hitting the road this spring. Weezy’s undoubtedly preparing to bring his greatest hits on the road with him for the upcoming Welcome To Tha Carter tour. This time, the rapper joined forces with Young Money, Live Nation, and Rolling Loud, who are pres

The New Orleans legend announced the 28-city date tour in detail this morning, which kicks off on April 4th in Minneapolis. After that, Lil Wayne will hit major cities across America including Chicago, Detroit, Boston, New York, Philly, Atlanta, and Los Angeles. Other dates include stops in cities such as St. Louis, Houston, Cleveland, and more. Wayne will also head north of the border for a sole show in Toronto on April 12th.

It appears that Lil Wayne will grace more intimate settings during the upcoming tour. Though he’s known to sell out arenas and stadiums, Wayne will perform in legendary venues like Minneapolis’ The Fillmore and Harlem’s Apollo Theater, which have 1,500 capacity.

The upcoming tour suggests that Wayne has new music coming soon. Wayne’s previously announced both Tha Carter VI and Dedication 7 would drop soon. During the Young Money Reunion in Toronto, Wayne revealed that the pre-order for the next installment of Tha Carter series is live. Considering the name of his forthcoming tour is “Welcome To Tha Carter,” the follow-up to Funeral could be coming soon.

LAS VEGAS, NV – SEPTEMBER 18: Rapper Lil Wayne performs onstage at the 2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival at MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 18, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

However, Wayne and DJ Drama indicated that Dedication 7 would arrive in 2021. However, neither have provided a solid update since then.

Tickets for the shows will be on sale this Friday, Feb 3rd. Considering the size of these venues, tickets will surely sell out quickly.

Check out the tour dates below.

Tue Apr 4 — Minneapolis, MN — The Fillmore Minneapolis

Thu Apr 6 — Fargo, ND — Scheels Arena*

Fri Apr 7 — Omaha, NE — Baxter Arena*

Sat Apr 8 — Madison, WI — The Sylvee

Sun Apr 9 — Chicago, IL — Radius

Tue, Apr 11 — Detroit, MI — The Fillmore Detroit

Wed Apr 12 — Toronto, ON — HISTORY

Thu Apr 13 — Boston, MA — House of Blues

Sun Apr 16 — New York, NY — Apollo Theater

Mon Apr 17 — Philadelphia, PA — The Fillmore Philadelphia

Tue Apr 18 — Silver Spring, MD — The Fillmore Silver Spring

Thu Apr 20 — Charlotte, NC — The Fillmore Charlotte

Fri Apr 21 — Raleigh, NC — The Ritz

Sat Apr 22 — Atlanta, GA — Tabernacle

Mon Apr 24 — Birmingham, AL — Iron City

Wed Apr 26 — St. Louis, MO — The Factory

Thu Apr 27 — Nashville, TN — Marathon Music Works

Fri Apr 28 — Cleveland, OH — House of Blues

Sun Apr 30 — Lexington, KY — Rupp Arena*

Tue May 2 — Houston, TX — House of Blues

Wed May 3 — Dallas, TX — House of Blues

Thu May 4 — Austin, TX — Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater

Sat May 6 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Complex

Sun May 7 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium

Tue May 9 — Phoenix, AZ — The Van Buren

Wed May 10 — San Diego, CA — SOMA

Fri May 12 — San Francisco, CA — The Masonic

Sat May 13 — Los Angeles, CA — The Wiltern

*Not A Live Nation Date