The New York Police Department (NYPD) just released footage they took of Drake’s shows at the Apollo Theater. Moreover, the footage centers of the security, organization, and general workflow behind the show. While hundreds were in awe of one of the 6 God’s first performances in a while, the efforts of hundreds behind-the-scenes can’t be forgotten.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 22: 21 Savage and Drake perform on stage during Drake Live From The Apollo Theater for SiriusXM and Sound 42 at The Apollo Theater on January 22, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Furthermore, the video opens with a shot of the Apollo Theater from the outside, panning out of a police officer’s shirt with “NYPD Community Affairs” on the back. Throughout the first few clips, you can hear fans screaming and clapping for the OVO kingpin. Also, they include a time-lapse of police arriving, setting up barricades, and welcoming concert-goers into the venue.

Then, the whole video reverses and the timeline rewinds to a couple of days before the two scheduled shows sponsored by SiriusXM. Later, the video shows a room full of police as an officer gives instructions on the events.

“All right, everybody, so you know what we got coming up,” the officer began. “We got two nights of Drake, one of the most well-known artists in the world. It’s going to bring out a lot of people and a lot of talents. The people are coming and going for this concert, and the artists expect to be safe. So, the byline is we’re going to do what we do best: we’re going to keep people safe.

“When you go out there, make sure you take your post,” he continued. “Make sure you be vigilant, but also be community-friendly and make sure people know how to get where they’re going safely and get out of there safely. This is our chance to shine as well as the artist, right? They in Harlem, they in the 28th Precinct, and this is what we do, right? So let’s have a good night, let’s have a safe night, and again, if anybody need anything, let me know.

“This is why people feel comfortable coming to New York City for major events,” the video concludes. “Because they have confidence in you. Now let’s get ready for the next one.”

Throughout the video, you can hear Marvin Gaye’s classic “Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler).” Also, the video shows clips of the show, people coming in, police officers assisting civilians, and generally keeping the peace.

NYPD recorded every person leaving the Drake show in Harlem last night. pic.twitter.com/1aRKid0hLi — Eric Adams is a Fascist (@peoplesmedianyc) January 23, 2023

Still, what did you think of the NYPD’s footage from Drake’s shows at the Apollo Theater? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments and check out the promotional piece for yourself down below. Also, as always, check back in with HNHH for the latest concert footage, performance moments, and events in the game.