drizzy
- MusicDrake Receives Key To The City Of MemphisThe Toronto native has a new home in the States.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- ViralDrake Has Hilarious Interaction With Someone's Mom At DinnerAt this point, it seems like the 6 God's really embraced the more comical and cheeky side of his personality.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureDrake Links With 50 Cent In MiamiThe two rap moguls crossed paths during 50's club performance in Miami, after the 6 God canceled his Lollapalooza Brazil performance.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDrake Says Lil Wayne Thought His Email Address Was His Rap NameOn their 2008 collab "Ransom," Weezy referred to Drizzy by his email, thinking the name of a Canadian Internet provider was his last name.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNYPD Release Their Footage From Drake's Apollo ConcertThe New York Police Department posted a video to their YouTube channel covering their footage from Drake's Apollo Theater show.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDrake Pens Message On Instagram About Telling TruthsThe Canadian superstar says this is the year for his "truths," and his bizarre first truth involves private bathrooms.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureDrake Gifts Four Futuristic Toilets To DJ KhaledKhaled was overflowing with gratitude, going on to dump all the toilet's features and amenities on IG.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDrake & Just Blaze' 2011 Track "Lord Knows" Might Have A Part 2 In The WorksOne of Drake's most rap-heavy efforts has a continuation somewhere in the vault.By Taiyo Coates
- Pop CultureDrake Seen Living Lavish On Vacation In Turks & CaicosDrake is rich. What's new?By Taiyo Coates
- GramDrake Posts A Message To Those Airing Out His "Dirty Laundry"Drake is far from a rookie at dodging rumors.By Taiyo Coates
- SongsMatt Ox Says He Turned Down Drake’s $150,000 Offer To Buy His SongMatt Ox says OB O'Brien hit him up to buy his song "Messages."By Kevin Goddard
- MusicUMG CEO Lucian Grainge Jokes That Drake's Budget Is UnlimitedMoney is no issue for Drake.By Cole Blake
- MusicDrake Raps About Lacoste & P**** In High School Rhymebook On Sale For $35KTeenage Drake had skills. By Aida C.
- MusicDrake Brings Ultimate Throwback With MSN Messenger Caption"xD."By Aida C.