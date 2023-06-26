“Wait, isn’t he from Canada,” fans exclaimed when they saw that Drake received the key to the city of Memphis. Specifically, he got the key to Shelby County, where Memphis is located in Tennessee, from Chairman Mickell Lowry. Of course, other people had more fond reactions to this news, expressing their happiness at the clip of the meeting which recently surfaced online. Regardless, those were flooded by others saying that the Toronto rapper doesn’t even deserve the honor despite how some of his extensive catalog represents the city’s impactful musical history. Even Lil Yachty chimed in with a comment on DJ Akademiks’ post on the matter, laughing at Drizzy’s shirt that reads “The Famous Cousin.”

On that note of music, maybe Drake will continue to honor Memphis on his next album, For All The Dogs. For those unaware (as hard as that is), he announced the new project as part of his new poetry book with Kenza Samir, Titles Ruin Everything. Furthermore, he teased this for a while up until the book’s release, but the album announcement came out of nowhere. Still, considering that he dropped two projects last year and drops project pretty much every year, it was only a matter of time before he revealed his next move.

Drake Gets Love From Memphis

In addition, there are a couple of new Drake tracks to enjoy on Young Thug’s latest album, BUSINESS IS BUSINESS. Namely, these are the cuts “Parade on Cleveland” and “Oh U Went.” As such, there’s plenty to celebrate these days when it comes to the 6 God’s career, and this key to Memphis, however questionable, just keeps speaking to that influence. There was also his new single “Search & Rescue,” which ruffled some feathers but was nonetheless a hot topic of conversation and an addition to fans’ rotation.

Meanwhile, the 36-year-old is also just as prone to look back on his storied success. Recently, he reposted the message he delivered Honestly, Nevermind with a year ago, honoring the late and great Virgil Abloh and speaking on critics and loyalty. Whether For All The Dogs goes into similar sonic and thematic territory is an exciting question for the weeks ahead. For more news and the latest updates on Drake, come back to HNHH.

