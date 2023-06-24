Drake recently pulled up to the Houston Rockets’ practice facility for a game of pickup basketball. A clip of the Toronto rapper playing circulated on social media, on Friday. It comes after the release of his new book of poetry, Titles Ruin Everything.

In the clip, Drake can be seen getting up a pair of shots. Despite the play, fans weren’t impressed with his basketball skills. When the post was published by 2Cool2Blog on Instagram, one fan wrote: “Nahhh you could tell they let Drake do what he wants look who they got guarding him cmon now [laughing emojis] they like nah I don’t wanna guard him then he mad at a foul and I’m a next bar on a record.” Another commented: “Why it always seem like they put the WORST defender on Drake so he can get his shit off.”

Drake Celebrates The Raptors’ Finals Win In 2019

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 14: Drake carries the Larry O’Brien NBA Championship Trophy as he celebrates the Toronto Raptor’s NBA championship at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas on June 14, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Wynn Las Vegas)

As for the poetry book, he says that he cares about it as much as any project in his career. “I don’t know if I have ever wanted people to buy or support something more in my life…,” he wrote on social media. “Our first book is available tmrw on @drakerelated and other select retailers.” He worked on the book with his friend and songwriting collaborator, Samir.

Drake At The Rockets’ Facility

Drake hooping at the Houston Rockets practice facility pic.twitter.com/OsuntwSA7R — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) June 23, 2023

Drake also teased a new album in conjunction with its release. “I made an album to go with the book,” he wrote on a website that fans could access with a QR code from newspaper ads for Titles Ruin Everything. “They say they miss the old Drake girl don’t tempt me. FOR ALL THE DOGS.” The ads ran in the New York Post, Los Angeles Times, Houston Chronicle, and more.

