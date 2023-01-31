Some starts from the Toronto Raptors recently rated Drake and J. Cole’s hooping skills. Moreover, they had to distinguish between the court and the booth, as they’re two dominant MCs. However, their answers as to each rapper’s skills as a basketball player may surprise you.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – FEBRUARY 03: (L-R) Rapper’s Drake and J. Cole attend First Down Friday at Sensu on February 3, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

“[J. Cole is] actually one of the artists that really knows how to play basketball,” expressed Scottie Barnes, winner of the Rookie of the Year award in 2022. While Drake is an official ambassador for the franchise, some acknowledged the Dreamville artist’s skill. After all, he played in various professional leagues over the years and impressed many with his movement.

Meanwhile, guard Fred VanVleet said “[J. Cole] can play a little bit. You know what I mean? Not professionally, obviously. Drake is just old-man YMCA game. He just doesn’t move like a basketball player.”

“J. Cole moving super fluent so I’ma have to go with Cole,” fellow guard Gary Trent Jr. added. Furthermore, he pitted each GOAT contender against each other in a one-on-one for his thought process.

However, when it came to pitting their careers in music against each other, the Toronto Raptors surprised no one. While many gave love to the North Carolina lyricist, the 6 God clearly has a home-court advantage on their playlists.

“Drake’s low-key like the GOAT,” added Rookie of the Year Barnes. “Not low-key, [but] high-key. Whatever he drops is a banger.”

Furthermore, the OVO head honcho’s musical moves made for a stellar 2022 for him. However, J. Cole has refined his hooping chops with a lot of experience over the years. Moreover, he played for some African and Canadian leagues, and Drake helped him get on the Canadian Elite Basketball League. Specifically, he joined the Scarborough Shooting Stars in 2022.

Still, it’s no surprise considering the League’s co-owner, Nicholas “Niko” Carino. Also, he co-founded OVO and is Drizzy’s close friend, who linked up with Cole at Drake’s birthday party in 2021.

“You know, Dreamville and OVO are family,” Carino remarked. “Drake had a birthday party in L.A. last year. The conversation was, ‘I heard you have your team.’ It organically grew from there.”

Drake sitting courtside at J. Cole's basketball game pic.twitter.com/w31HAPq8PR — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) June 5, 2022

Still, what do you think of the Toronto Raptors rating Drake and J. Cole’s basketball skills? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments down below. Also, as always, stay tuned to HNHH for more curious crossovers in the worlds of hip-hop and basketball.

