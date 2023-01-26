Drake and Beyoncé are leading nominations at the 2023 Urban Music Awards alongside Stormzy and a host of other artists. Moreover, the hip-hop/R&B/soul-centered event is happening on February 28th at the Porchester Hall in London. Given the ceremony’s focus on both U.S. and U.K. artists, there’s a lot of variety in these picks.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 22: Drake performs on stage during Drake Live From The Apollo Theater For SiriusXM and Sound 42 at The Apollo Theater on January 22, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Starting with Album of the Year, nominees include Her Loss and RENAISSANCE from the aforementioned U.S. superstars. Another leading force was Stormzy, who’s also nominated in this category for This Is What I Mean. Also, other nominees include Little Simz’s NO THANK YOU, Knucks’s Alpha Place, and Kojey Radical’s Reason to Smile. The list continues with Chris Brown’s Breezy, DJ Khaled’s God Did, Cleo Sol’s Mother, and Dave’s We’re All Alone in This Together.

Also, they nominated both Drake and Beyoncé in the U.S. section of the Artist of the Year award. Moreover, they face Chris Brown, Lizzo, DJ Khaled, Cardi B, Coi Leray, GloRilla, Latto, 21 Savage, Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj, and Jack Harlow. Meanwhile, U.K. artists vying for that accolade include Central Cee, Mahalia, Knucks, Stormzy, Ms. Banks, A1 x J1, Cleo Sol and Jnr Choi.

However, these are shortlisted nominations for these awards. Moreover, voting is now live for these awards and will remain so until February 20th. Also, you can find the link to register and vote here.

“The UMA’s at it’s core has always been about mentoring, nurturing and assisting the next generation of artists as well as celebrating the present class of amazing breakthrough talent,” said UMAs founder and President, Jordan Kensington. “2023 marks 19 years of tenacity, hard work and perseverance. To see the aftermath of urban music becoming the new popular genre worldwide is a huge dream we had 19 years ago. We are both excited and pleased that hard work and consistency paid off.”

Cameroonian artiste, @iamlibianca is the most nominated African Artiste at the 2023 Urban Music Awards.



She got 5 big nominations in the following categories;

-Artiste Of The Year

-Best Female Act

-Best Viral Breakthrough Song

-Best New Comer

-Best Single pic.twitter.com/H3QfwlkHl0 — Celebritiezone__africa (@Lilmans16) January 26, 2023

Still, what do you think of Drake and Beyoncé leading nominations at the 2023 Urban Music Awards in London? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments down below and make sure to cast your votes. Also, as always, log back into HNHH for the latest about the music industry awards season and all the accolades.

[via]