In the past six years since releasing Stillness In Wonderland, Little Simz has truly lived up to the potential that everyone saw in her early on. The British rapper made a statement on GREY Area in 2019, cementing her as a generational voice in the UK. Since then, she’s gone on to collect plenty of awards and star in Top Boy before unleashing last year’s Sometimes I Might Be Introvert.

Fans might have thought that they would have to wait until 2023 for a new album from Little Simz. She barely released any music this year but last week, she announced that she was coming through with a new body of work.

Today, Simz shared her new album, NO THANK YOU. The 10-song effort has a run-time of nearly 50 minutes without any features credited. However, the project is produced by SAULT’s INFLO. The results speak for themselves as Simz’s lucid flows and penmanship meet the versatile musicality of INFLO. Together, they came through with a buzzer beater for Album of The Year.

As the album dropped, Simz shared a brief statement regarding the project.

“emotion is energy in motion.

honour your truth and feelings.

eradicate fear.

boundaries are important.”

Hopefully, the release of NO THANK YOU leads to a tour in 2022. Press play on Little Simz’s new project and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.