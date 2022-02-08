nypd
- MusicDiddy's Not Being Investigated By The NYPD, Despite Previous ReportsThe NYPD has shared a statement about claims made by a member of their public information office yesterday.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureKai Cenat Released From Jail, NYPD Will Press Charges For Chaotic Giveaway EventThe charges include at least two counts of inciting a riot and unlawful assembly.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- LifeNYPD Officers Charged With Stealing JAY-Z's Ace Of Spades ChampagneThree NYPD officers have been charged with stealing $2,900 worth of JAY-Z’s Ace of Spades champagne.By Cole Blake
- CrimeTravis Scott To Turn Himself In To NYPD Following Rolling Loud: ReportTravis Scott's reps have reportedly arranged for his return to NYC to speak to detectives after a sound engineer accused him on assault. By Aron A.
- CrimeTravis Scott Allegedly Punched Sound Engineer, Damaged $12K Of Equipment: ReportPolice are searching for Travis Scott after he allegedly assaulted a sound engineer in New York City.By Aron A.
- MusicGloRilla Driver Busted With Gun As She Performs With Cardi B In NYCNYPD busted GloRilla's driver for gun possession during her performance at Irving Plaza this week. By Aron A.
- PoliticsMalcolm X’s Family Hits NYPD With $100 Million LawsuitMalcolm X's family is suing the NYPD, the state of New York, and federal agencies for $100 million.By Cole Blake
- MusicNYPD Release Their Footage From Drake's Apollo ConcertThe New York Police Department posted a video to their YouTube channel covering their footage from Drake's Apollo Theater show.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNYPD Responds To Filming Guests At Drake's Apollo Theater ShowThey were accused of attempting to use facial recognition software, but a spokesperson laid rumors to rest.By Erika Marie
- MusicIce Spice Stopped By Police, Man Arrested For Possession Of A Weapon: ReportLil Tjay wasn't the only person stopped by NYPD as Ice Spice also had a run-in with authorities before her video shoot.By Erika Marie
- MusicNYPD Remove Drill Rappers From Rolling Loud New YorkSha Ek, 22Gz, and Ron Suno were removed from the Rolling Loud line-up at the request of the NYPD. By Aron A.
- Hip-Hop HistoryTony Yayo Recalls NYPD Pressuring Prodigy To Set Up 50 CentTony Yayo details the time the NYPD tried to use Prodigy to plant a gun on 50 Cent. By Aron A.
- Life20-Year-Old Mother Executed At Point-Blank Range While Pushing Stroller On Upper East SideThe incident took place on Wednesday, and the suspect remained at large on early Thursday.By Hayley Hynes
- PoliticsNew York Politician Wants Roddy Ricch Banned For "F*ck NYPD" ChantA Nassau County executive wants Roddy Ricch banned from performing in Long Island after the rapper's "F*ck NYPD" chant at Summer Jam.By Aron A.
- SportsCollege Basketball's Darius Lee Dead At 21 Following Mass ShootingRIP Darius Lee.By Alexander Cole
- MusicRoddy Ricch Previews New Song "Real Talk" Live At Summer JamRoddy Ricch took what could be his next single to the stage.By Luke Haworth
- Pop CultureRoddy Ricch Won't Face Charges Following Governors Ball Weapons ArrestRoddy didn't make it to Gov Ball, but he did have a message for the NYPD during his Hot 97 Summer Jam show yesterday.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureRoddy Ricch Says "F*ck NYPD" During Hot 97 Summer Jam Performance: WatchRoddy was released earlier today after being taken into custody ahead of his Governors Ball performance.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeCharges Against Bronx Rapper C Blu Dropped After Being Accused Of Shooting NYPD OfficerThe charges against C Blu, a 16-year-old rapper from the Bronx, have been dropped.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsEric Adams Says NYPD Should Not Be "Demonized" After Controversial Arrest Of Rapper C-BluEric Adams defended the NYPD after a shooting involving rapper C-Blu and a police officer.By Cole Blake
- CrimeTrue Master, Longtime Wu-Tang Producer, Sues NYPDTrue Master is suing the NYPD for wrongful imprisonment.By Cole Blake
- MusicFivio Foreign Shuts Down NYPD's Claims That Drill Music Is Related To Rising Gun Violence"It's not the music that's killing people. It's the music that's helping n*ggas from the hood get out the hood."By Hayley Hynes