Meek Mill Blasts NYC Police For Detaining Him At Halloween Party

Meek Mill usually gets a few eye-rolls these days when it comes to his odd social media proclamations, but maybe folks should reconsider their jokes. Recently, he took to Twitter to blast New York City police for detaining him outside of a Halloween party in the wee hours of Saturday morning (November 1).

A clip of this altercation surfaced online, which Hollywood Unlocked caught on Instagram. In the clip, you can see the Philly star surrounded by a couple of police officers outside of a club. Amid rowdy fans and traffic, it seems like police and another individual are asking questions and explaining the situation. Meek Mill's tweets in the aftermath of this didn't explain the context of this much further, but we will see if more information comes to light elsewhere.

"They just pulled me out the car and cuffed me in front of the whole club embarrassed the s**t out of me in nyc !" the "Survivors Guilt" MC wrote. "I'm not scared to go outside without a gun ... they had guns in my face for no reason smh I thought it was a prank." "They tryna get me ........"

Meek Mill Arrested

At press time, it's unclear if this developed into a full arrest, if there was a citation, a detainment, or any specifics as to what happened at this Halloween party. Given what we know, what emerged online, and what the clip shows, the more extreme possibilities seem unlikely. Nevertheless, maybe this is something the New York Police Department, city officials, or Meek himself can elaborate on if necessary in the future.

Elsewhere, Meek Mill's trying to drop a new album, but he continues to face frustration in his efforts to secure $5 million to fund a rollout, a book, and a short film. He complained about record deals not being fair enough to make this happen, and even claimed that this failure is indicative of blackballing. Still, many fans were not sympathetic given the 38-year-old's celebrity status and the many wealthy friends in his circle.