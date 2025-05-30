Meek Mill & G Herbo Address Their PTSD In Raw Track "Survivors Guilt"

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 158 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
1.90.3-SEHQWLLOBSRYYGLRRTUKJOIUBE.0.1-61.90.3-SEHQWLLOBSRYYGLRRTUKJOIUBE.0.1-6
Meek Mill partnered with Jay-Z to launch REFORM, an organization that supplies legal support and community service.

Meek Mill and G Herbo have lost a lot to the streets. From friends to family to freedom, the two reflect on the trauma in the new song "Survivors Guilt."

Meek and Herb have turn their lives around after receiving a second chance. On the track, the recount the hate they received from getting out the streets, remember those they tried to save, and the losses that can never be replaced. G Herbo's verse focuses on the mental stress that comes from the escaping streets.

The production features a somber, melodic backdrop that underscores the song's contemplative mood. The instrumental arrangement supports the lyrical content, allowing the artists' messages to resonate with listeners.

Philadelphia and Chicago are two of the roughest areas to survive. Meek and G make sure to remember those that didn't on the track. To the rap stars, surviving the streets brings guilt and grief as they question why they were the lucky ones to survive.

"Survivor's Guilt" stands as a poignant commentary on the mental health struggles faced by individuals who have endured hardship and loss. Meek Mill and G Herbo use their platforms to shed light on these issues, fostering a dialogue about the importance of acknowledging and addressing emotional scars.

More: Meek Mill Refuses To Let "Fake Rumors" Tarnish His Public Image

"Survivors Guilt" - Meek Mill Ft. G Herbo

Quotable Lyrics:

I just seen my bro from the fourth grade and we ain't even speak
He stuck in ways, he want my life, shit, it ain't even deep
I been out LA with fifty shots ever since PnB (I swear to God)
You don't want me at the white party, what the fuck you want me to kill n****s? (Huh?)
You don't want me at the right party with the rich folks, bussin' deals with them (Huh?)

More: Meek Mill Reveals The Craziest Thing He Saw At A Diddy Party

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 60.8K
JAY-Z At Webster Hall Music DJ Akademiks Claims That Cam'ron Beat Jay-Z In 2000s Rap Battle 5.0K
Fanatics Super Bowl Party Music Meek Mill Details Attending Father's Funeral As A Child In Latest Social Media Post 1.9K
Elsa/Getty Images Original Content #Omeeka: A History Of Meek Mill's Thirst For Nicki Minaj 82.1K