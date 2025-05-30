Meek Mill and G Herbo have lost a lot to the streets. From friends to family to freedom, the two reflect on the trauma in the new song "Survivors Guilt."

Meek and Herb have turn their lives around after receiving a second chance. On the track, the recount the hate they received from getting out the streets, remember those they tried to save, and the losses that can never be replaced. G Herbo's verse focuses on the mental stress that comes from the escaping streets.

The production features a somber, melodic backdrop that underscores the song's contemplative mood. The instrumental arrangement supports the lyrical content, allowing the artists' messages to resonate with listeners.

Philadelphia and Chicago are two of the roughest areas to survive. Meek and G make sure to remember those that didn't on the track. To the rap stars, surviving the streets brings guilt and grief as they question why they were the lucky ones to survive.

"Survivor's Guilt" stands as a poignant commentary on the mental health struggles faced by individuals who have endured hardship and loss. Meek Mill and G Herbo use their platforms to shed light on these issues, fostering a dialogue about the importance of acknowledging and addressing emotional scars.

"Survivors Guilt" - Meek Mill Ft. G Herbo

