Meek Mill Thanks Young Thug For Staying Solid During Meek's Drake Beef

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Nov 17, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Musical artist Meek Mill looks on during the second quarter of a game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the LA Clippers at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Meek Mill recently brought out Young Thug and many others at his concert in Philadelphia, where he had much praise for Thugger.

Meek Mill has collaborated with Young Thug on various occasions, whether it's newer cuts like "That Go!" or older records like "Offended." As such, it's no surprise that Thug joined G Herbo, Tierra Whack, 42 Dugg, and many more at Meek's Philadelphia concert last night (Friday, December 5). He performed "Dreams And Nightmares" with all of them onstage, which was wild to see. However, the Philly MC also had particularly praiseful words to say about Thugger. He thanked him for checking up on him during his infamous battle with the "Back To Back" hitmaker Drake, given that he felt the rest of the industry was turning their backs on him.

"I met Slime in, like 2012," Meek Mill remarked concerning Young Thug, as caught by Complex Music on Twitter. He recalled their friendship's origins before he got deeper into his appreciation. "I tell this n***a every time I see him. When I was beefing with Drake, n***as was acting like they was scared to do a verse with me. This n***a pulled up to my house while I'm on house arrest, two days straight, got with me. Pulled my confidence right back up. Locked right in. So Philly, make some f***ing noise for Young Thug in this b***h!" The crowd cheered.

Meek Mill & Young Thug Collabs

In addition to their aforementioned tracks, Young Thug and Meek Mill also share the official collabs "We Ball" on 2017's Wins & Losses and "Splash Warning" on 2018's Championships. Maybe this concert link-up means they will have more music in the future? Only time will tell...

For those of you who only think of Kendrick Lamar when Drizzy's name comes up in beef talk, Meek Mill's feud with Drake was quite impactful. It not only summed up ghostwriting allegations against the 6ix God at the time, but also proved he could completely sidestep them if he played his cards right. And he did. A few years later, they buried the hatchet on "Going Bad" and things have been pretty solid ever since.

Meanwhile, this Young Thug shoutout is interesting. After his leaked jail calls, questions about rap beef loyalty, and efforts to reconnect with the game, many fans are comparing this Meek situation to similar conflicts where he and many others find themselves in the middle.

