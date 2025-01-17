Meek Mill Gives Convoluted Answer When Asked About Drake Lawsuit

You knew he was gonna weigh in.

Meek Mill still releases music. We say that because it's been a while since Meek's music has been the main talking point. The Philadelphia rapper has become a personality, a meme who weighs in on various topics. Usually, to a confusing degree. A Meek Mill rant is unlike any other, because one can never tell if it's going to stick to the topic that it was initially about. Case in point: Meek was asked about the lawsuit that Drake filed against UMG and Spotify. He answered, but it's not especially clear.

Meek Mill was asked how he felt about Drake's decision to sue over "Not Like Us" streams. Fans believe the Toronto rapper is being sensitive about the things Kendrick Lamar said about him in song. It makes a lot of sense that Meek would have an interesting perspective on the matter. He was, after all, a guy who got dissed by Drake on a hit song. Instead of addressing the topic on these grounds, though, Meek Mill delved into streaming numbers and label disagreements from a decade ago.

Meek Mill Claims He Learned From His Losses

"Label told me don’t drop nothing," Meek Mill tweeted. "Went against that and dropped dc4 mixxtape. 'Shari Bryant backed me herself.' 90k first week to heat up … I couldn’t make any playlist either that had me confused a lil losing confidence. But I knew 80% was campaign! Influence for the net only." It was not entirely clear what he was referring to at first, but some fans noted that his response did make sense in a manner referring to rap beef fallout. Meek's label urged him to sit on music until the battle blew over, but he still managed to sell 90K betting on himself.

Meek Mill expanded on this tweet with a follow up. He admitted that he has taken losses in the past. One of his albums is literally titled Wins & Losses. He maintains that he has always been able to bounce back and thrive, however. "I'ma champ I loss many things I learn from them and move on," he asserted. "2025 my team right now ima make a 100m off rap. Because I was in a system so long ima break that jawn I time for the 'mime'." Meek Mill continues to march and tweet to the beat of his own drum. You can't knock the hustle.

