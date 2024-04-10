Meek Mill & Wale Beef: A Timeline Of Firing Shots & Reconciliation

The beef between rap heavyweights Meek Mill and Wale has spanned for about a decade now, much longer than many fans thought it would last. Since 2014, the two have fired shots at each other. There were moments of peace in between, and once or twice, fans even thought the two had finally reconciled for good.

However, the feud was always revived by either of the two. Even in April 2024, they are still going at it, although Wale is maintaining his peace this time around. At this point, their fans wonder if the pair will ever truly reconcile. Another set of onlookers wonder if the feud has been staged all along, particularly because of its on-and-off nature. Here is a timeline of the longstanding beef between Meek Mill and Wale.

2014: The Feud Begins And Quickly Ends

The genesis of this beef can be traced back to July 2014. While there may have been some tension between Meek Mill and Wale before then, it was in 2014 that the beef officially began in public. In detail, on July 8, 2014, Meek Mill took to Twitter to get some things off his chest about Wale. In a series of tweets, he accused Wale of being unsupportive and said the “Lotus Flower Bomb” rapper was not loyal to MMG. “Wale just ain’t gone tweet a thing about my album…. He’s been hating on me long time now,” one of the tweets read.

Subsequently, only a few hours later, Wale responded to Meek Mill’s tweets with a lengthy caption on Instagram. “I'm sensitive ok. Maybe bi polar. But one thing I'm not is a hater,” a part of the now-deleted post reads. Soon after, Rick Ross, MMG label boss, quelled the beef between the two. Speaking with Global Grind later in July 2014, Ross shared how he stepped in to de-escalate things. “Those are brothers, you know. Soon as those tweets went out, we all got on the phone, and, you know, that was the end of it,” he said.

2015: The Beef Starts Up Again

After July 2014, all seemed to be well between Meek Mill and Wale again. As a matter on fact, when Wale addressed the feud in June 2015, the rapper called Mill family. “We’re just a brotherhood. We’re both competitive. We both want to be the best,” he said, speaking to MTV. However, it wasn’t long afterward that something happened to spark the flames of their feud up again. During an interview on The Breakfast Club in October 2015, Wale discussed Meek Mill’s beef with Drake. “I honestly think [Meek Mill] brought a pencil to a gun fight,” Wale said. Unfortunately, Meek Mill didn’t like that very much.

A few hours after the interview was uploaded on YouTube, Meek Mill already had some words for Wale. In a now-deleted Instagram post, Mill wrote, “N***as b doing all this to drop a new record gossiping about they h*e a*s feelings and they personal life because they miserable and nobody don’t rock wit them! Really stay away from me Fam! U not MMG NOMORE! This why u can’t get my number you a hoe! ???? and u dead cracked right now @wale foh nuttttt!”

“I wasn’t even mad at you Fam u got some real issues with yaself and you jealous! Broke rapper! This my last time I think addressing shit on the Internet… We don’t wanna hear you no more Fam! Go jump off a roof like u been trynado chump! He not MMG IM MAKING THAT CALL … He been tryna call me saying Rozay owe us money… He don’t owe me shit and if he do I’ll get it later …. Go that away!”

2015: Rick Ross Mediates Once Again

After Mill’s outburst, Rozay came into the picture yet again, quenching the fire of the beef. In a Snap video, he reassured fans that things between the two rappers had been ironed out.“Just got a few calls with n***as asking me about my little brothers, the squad. It's MMG forever, n***a. The empire. F**k that,” Rick Ross said. Concluding with concise lines that got fans excited, he said, “MMG, b*tch. Young Meek Mill. Legend Wale. Self Made 4.” The announcement of the album possibly dropping soon was enough to distract fans from the beef.

Subsequently, in November 2015, Rozay spoke further about the beef being over and done with. In an interview with AllHipHop.com, he said, “You know, those brothers forever. That’s my family. As you can see it’s already done came and went. It’s all about making dope music. And like I said, I feel like me being in a position I am. Me being a boss. Me being as experienced as I am, I feel like them going through that, or whatever you call it, in 10 years when they’re executives they’re gonna be able to give that same game to youngstas. Like ‘Yo, I did that before, but this how we do it.’ I look at things different.”

2020: Meek Mill & Wale Have Seemingly Buried The Hatchet

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 26: Hip hop artist Meek Mill (L) and rapper Wale attends Tidal X: MEEK MILL at Mondrian Hotel on June 26, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Tidal/Roc Nation)

On October 6, 2020, Meek Mill shared a very exciting photo on Instagram. The photo featured Mill and Wale, both with masks on. Following their beef, many fans doubted their relationship could ever go back to being what it was. However, they seemed to be well on their way to being great friends again. The now-deleted post was captioned “Me and @wale argued a thousand times & made millions together #MMGVIBES” with a hug emoji. Seeing the pair like that warmed the hearts of many fans, understandably.

2023: Rick Ross Speaks On Meek Mill & Wale

On May 13, 2023, an episode of Drink Champs featuring Rick Ross premiered. During his appearance on the show, Rozayspoke about everything from African music, to Wingstop and DJ Khaled. The MMG boss also made sure to briefly gush about Wale and Meek Mill, two of the signees he’s most proud of. “Without a doubt, to just see them grow and for me to be a young CEO. Of course, I’m already f**king with my brothers Gunplay, them my n***as. But going out and signing Wale and signing Meek, and watching what they both blossomed into, it felt good because I just knew I was correct on what I seen. I saw that they were both geniuses. I saw that they were both dope as f**k,” Rozay said proudly.

January 2024: Meek Mill Says He Holds No Grudges Against Wale

During a Q&A session with his X (formerly Twitter) fans on January 20, 2024, someone asked Meek Mill if he had an ongoing feud with Wale. “Hellllllllllllll no. We had our arguments b4 years back but I came in this game getting money with him …I’m not holding no grudges against my peoples.. and for what???” Meek Mill wrote. This was an answer most fans of the two rappers were very happy to see. Unfortunately, not very long afterward, the feud was revived.

April 2024: Meek Mill Lashes Out And Wale Responds

In a surprising turn of events, Meek Mill took to X to take shots at Wale on April 8, 2024. This happened a day after a photo of Wale surfaced with Dean Stay Reddy, an ex-friend of Mill’s who he now considers an enemy. “Wale never liked me… now ima treat him like the streets everytime I see him … Igave him 1000 chances these guys be thinking they linking with the enemy clown a** ni**a I wish I woulda knew the other day I woulda stretched you,” Mill wrote.

Soon after, Wale responded. “When u get in other people unserious drama in this industry 90 [percent] of the time they be back friends... eventually ..and then u look silly... in the end... so I love minding my business. If a photo can create such vitriol, one has to ask himself some questions. Happy Monday,” he wrote. Subsequently, Meek Mill replied with a series of tweets that included jabs calling Wale “a hoe” and “jealous.”

