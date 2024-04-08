Wale Isn't Interested In Beefing With Meek Mill: "I Love Minding My Business"

Wale avoided firing back at Meek Mill on Twitter, on Monday, after the Philadelphia rapper took issue with him posing with Dean Stay Reddy for a photo on social media. Instead, he suggested that he's going to mind his own business and the two will hopefully be back on good terms soon enough. Dean, a former friend of Meek's, recently spoke out against him during an interview with DJ Akademiks.

"When u get in other people unserious drama in this industry 90pct of the time they be back friends… eventually ..and then u look silly… in the end… so I love minding my business," Wale wrote. "If a photo can create such vitriol, one has to ask himself some questions. Happy Monday."

Wale & Meek Mill Attend NBA Awards

SANTA MONICA, CA - JUNE 25: Wale (L) and Meek Mill attend the 2018 NBA. Awards at Barkar Hangar on June 25, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner Sports)

As for Meek's complaints, he claimed that his Maybach Music Group partner has never liked him and he's jealous of his success in a series of posts. "Wale never liked me … now ima treat him like the streeets everytime I see him … I gave him 1000 chances these guys be thinking they linking with the enemy clown ass n***a I wish I woulda knew the other day I woulda stretched you!" Meek began. In another post, he added: "I feel an away I woulda just made wale dip my son was there he was tryna take pics with Rubin like a Groupie lol now he sitting around bum opps in Philly … how did these guys get this secretly jealous of me lol they went broke!" Check out Wale's response below.

Wale Isn't Interested In Beefing

Wale isn't the only rapper to choose peace in a beef, this week. J Cole also waived the white flag amid his feud with Kendrick Lamar. Be on the lookout for further updates on Meek Mill on HotNewHipHop.

