Asian Doll Apologizes For Calling Wale Ugly But Still Sends Shade His Way

Asian Doll has apologized to Wale for calling him ugly but still described him as "mean." It comes after she previously labeled him the “worst celebrity" in a since-deleted post. “Why that girl call me Ugly,” Wale asked on Twitter, Monday. “All jokes aside I’m sorry fr you not even ugly just mean,” she wrote back with a crying emoji.

When The Neighborhood Talk shared the tweets on Instagram, fans shared plenty of laughs about the candid response. "So basically pretty in the face but his attitude stanks?" one user wrote with a laughing emoji. Another added: "At least she took the ugly part back and apologized."

Wale Performs In Miami

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 24: Wale performs during Encounters on the Road, presented by Grand Marnier, at The Sacred Space Miami on March 24, 2024, in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Grand Marnier)

His back and forth with Asian Doll wasn’t the only drama Wale partook in on Monday. He also responded to Meek Mill calling him out while attempting to avoid any escalation. “When u get in other people unserious drama in this industry 90pct of the time they be back friends... eventually ..and then u look silly... in the end... so I love minding my business,” he wrote. “If a photo can create such vitriol, one has to ask himself some questions. Happy Monday.” Meek had accused him of never liking him and threatened him with physical violence. He was unhappy that Wale posed for a picture with his former friend, Dean Stay Reddy.

Asian Doll Calls Out Wale

"Wale never liked me … now ima treat him like the streeets everytime I see him … I gave him 1000 chances these guys be thinking they linking with the enemy clown ass n***a I wish I woulda knew the other day I woulda stretched you!" Meek wrote in one of many posts. Be on the lookout for further updates on Asian Doll and Wale on HotNewHipHop.

