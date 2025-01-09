Meek Mill Confuses Fans With Rambling Tweet About L.A. Wildfires

It devolved quickly.

Meek Mill is a prolific tweeter. Drake famously dubbed him "Twitter fingers" during their 2015 battle, and it has proven to be accurate. The rapper has weighed in on virtually every notable pop culture event over the last few years. The thing is, fans can rarely make sense of where he's coming from. Or where Meek is going, for that matter. He starts off with a clear topic, then goes off on a tangent that results in mockery and meme-ery. History repeated itself on January 8. Meek Mill spoke on the wildfires that are currently wreaking havoc in Los Angeles, but lost the plot somewhere amidst the characters.

Meek Mill started off strong by voicing his support for Los Angeles natives. "Prayers to LA 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾," he wrote. It was what came next that caused followers to look at him sideways. The rapper decided to make the situation in Los Angeles about himself, rather than the people being forced to evacuate their homes. "I never knew about fire trauma until my house caught on fire," he added. "I was smelling fire in my sleep jumping up for 3 years." Meek Mill continued to reflect on his own experiences with fire. "I didn't know that type of trauma existed," he concluded. "So I was just dealing with it as a kid!."

Fans Criticized Meek Mill For Focusing On Himself

The rapper was promptly torn to shreds in the replies. Fans were baffled by Meek Mill's decision to make an ongoing tragedy about himself. One user accurately called out the issue with the tweet. "I know you’re probably tryna show folks you can relate or something," they conceded. "But this comes off and folks will take it as you making the tragedy about yourself." Other users pointed out that the rapper had it right the first time, and simply overthought the tweet. Some accounts crossed out everything in Meek Mill's tweet except for "Prayers to LA." The takeaway? He didn't need to say more than that.

Meek Mill is not the only music star who has voiced their support for L.A. citizens. Shawn Mendes and Billie Eilish voiced their horror over the wildfires via Instagram. The latter also linked to the Los Angeles Fire Department in an attempt to be helpful. Ariana Grande also spoke on the on tragedy. "My heart is with everyone impacted by the devastating LA fires," the singer wrote on her IG Stories. "Sharing some organizations to support who are responding to those affected in real time."

