Meek Mill Clowned For Asking Where To Buy Gold In Africa

Meek Mill can't catch a break.

Meek Mill is certainly no stranger to getting clowned online. Whether it be due to ongoing rumors about the rapper, or his own tweets, it's not often that social media users give him a break. This week was no exception, as he's now being clowned for one of his latest posts. Yesterday (December 18), he took to X with a question for his followers. "Where can I buy gold from directly in Africa????" he asked.

Immediately, other users in his replies began to rip him to shreds, encouraging him to take his questions elsewhere. "If only you typed that in the google search bar instead of in a tweet," one critic comments. "At this point, I think Meek just post stuff like this for engagement because why are you asking us when you’re connected to multiple millionaires and even billionaires?" another writes. This is far from the only one of Meek Mill's tweets to get users' attention in recent weeks, however. After UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was fatally shot earlier this month, he took to the platform to weigh in.

Meek Mill Continues To Raise Eyebrows On X

He questioned why Thompson's death was getting so much media coverage while the deaths of countless young people in his city are overlooked. "100 kids get murdered in my hood the press stuck on one CEO ….. I will never get it! When somebody put me to the challenge I’ll collect 1000 guns off Philadelphia street without snitching just helping clean my community! I ain’t come this far for off games! Only pain and growth," he wrote. He went on to express sympathy for the late CEO, noting how he doesn't think any human life is worth more than someone else's.