Meek Mill Slams Outlets For Coverage Of UnitedHealthcare CEO's Death

He wants all deaths to be covered equally.

Meek Mill has multitudes. He's best known for being a hard-nosed rapper, but he has always tried his hand at being an advocate for various causes. He showcased an activist streak following his release from prison in 2018. Meek Mill has been especially concerned with his hometown of Philadelphia, and the gun and gang violence that has run rampant there. It was this concern that inspired Meek's social media rant on December 11. The rapper addressed the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, and lamented the fact that inner-city deaths are given less attention.

"100 kids get murdered in my hood the press stuck on one CEO," Meek Mill tweeted on Wednesday. "I will never get it!" The rapper then vowed to make a difference in Philadelphia, and make sure those who don't have a voice will be heard. "When somebody put me to the challenge," he added. "I’ll collect 1000 guns off Philadelphia street without snitching. Just helping clean my community! I ain’t come this far for off games! Only pain and growth." Meek Mill made it clear that he wants to see an equal amount of value and attention placed on human life. Regardless of where it comes from.

Meek Mill Wants Inner-City Deaths Get Similar Coverage

Meek also lamented the fact that gun violence has made it difficult for him to enjoy his hometown. He claimed that nobody cares about "people in the hood dying." He feels as though too many deaths go unremarked on. "I can’t even hang in Philly because it’s too many guns and I don’t wanna adapt to the habitat," he asserted.