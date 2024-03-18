Meek Mill Reacts To Phat Geez's Death: "Philly Is A Terrible Place For Black People To Live"

Meek also brought up the killing of PnB Rock.

BYCole Blake
2023 Hot 97 Winter Jam

Meek Mill remarked that his hometown of Philadelphia is a "terrible place for Black people to live" in a post on Twitter, on Monday, while reacting to the death of local rapper Phat Geez. Geez was shot and killed on Sunday night on the 1200 block of N. Taney Street. Police have yet to identify a suspect in the case.

“Rip phat geez…..Philly is a terrible place for black people to live… you see too much death!!!! Smh,” Meek wrote. On his Instagram Story, he added: “If Phat really got killed in the holy month of Ramadan while fasting…. I think it’s time we fully break the streets up in Philly! A lot of dummies with guns!”

Meek Mill Performs At Little Caesars Arena

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 19: Meek Mill performs at Little Caesars Arena on January 19, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)

In another post, he shared the music video to the late rapper's song, "No Gunzone." He wrote: "Phat Geez - No Gunzone (Official Video) via @YouTube I never heard this til your passing … just give a listen to how hurt and torn about trying to survive Philly the streets these young black men are! Listen to the words. Just listen to the words of when you know you’re gonna go to jail if you carry a gun and the reality of how easy it is to lose your whole life for no reason to murder!" In more posts, he brought up PnB Rock, another Philadelphia rapper who died in 2022 at the hands of gun violence. While he was killed in Los Angeles, Meek related it back to his reputation in Philly.

Meek Mill Speaks Out On Phat Geez's Death

Check out some of Meek's posts about the incident above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Meek Mill on HotNewHipHop.

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
