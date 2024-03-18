Meek Mill Reacts To Phat Geez's Death: "Philly Is A Terrible Place For Black People To Live"

Meek Mill remarked that his hometown of Philadelphia is a "terrible place for Black people to live" in a post on Twitter, on Monday, while reacting to the death of local rapper Phat Geez. Geez was shot and killed on Sunday night on the 1200 block of N. Taney Street. Police have yet to identify a suspect in the case.

“Rip phat geez…..Philly is a terrible place for black people to live… you see too much death!!!! Smh,” Meek wrote. On his Instagram Story, he added: “If Phat really got killed in the holy month of Ramadan while fasting…. I think it’s time we fully break the streets up in Philly! A lot of dummies with guns!”

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 19: Meek Mill performs at Little Caesars Arena on January 19, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)

In another post, he shared the music video to the late rapper's song, "No Gunzone." He wrote: "Phat Geez - No Gunzone (Official Video) via @YouTube I never heard this til your passing … just give a listen to how hurt and torn about trying to survive Philly the streets these young black men are! Listen to the words. Just listen to the words of when you know you’re gonna go to jail if you carry a gun and the reality of how easy it is to lose your whole life for no reason to murder!" In more posts, he brought up PnB Rock, another Philadelphia rapper who died in 2022 at the hands of gun violence. While he was killed in Los Angeles, Meek related it back to his reputation in Philly.

Rip phat geez…..Philly is a terrible place for black people to live… you see too much death!!!! Smh — MeekMill (@MeekMill) March 18, 2024 Phat Geez - No Gunzone (Official Video) https://t.co/pDP0aEZXj2 via @YouTube I never heard this til your passing … just give a listen to how hurt and torn about trying to survive Philly the streets these young black men are! Listen to the words — MeekMill (@MeekMill) March 18, 2024 Besides him dying in la a lot of people in Philly still turned on pnb rock … this his first day home tryna get on it hatred level went up once he got on! Shout out to meen Mont talib bam his family …100 hood dreams crushed at once behind him and millions of people hurt behind… https://t.co/mCBv3nfHmM — MeekMill (@MeekMill) March 18, 2024

