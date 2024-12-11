Le'Veon Bell Relentlessly Taunts Meek Mill Over His Thoughts On The Jay-Z Allegations

BYZachary Horvath149 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
meek mill
Le'Veon has been trolling Meek for a while now.

Meek Mill has had Jay-Z's back for a while, which makes sense given they have worked together with their REFORM Alliance venture. However, their partnership goes back further, as the Philly native was also a part of Roc Nation. So, naturally, it was not a surprise to see him come to the defense of Hov following his shocking rape allegation, among others. He called out the media for inflating the story on Twitter, writing, "The goal is to start false narrative to create a matrix web. If you can control the story line you can control the matrix…. American media is totally unbelievable! I see “Jayz “ _ a 13 year old girl 300 times scrolling it’s called programming."

He then added in a separate tweet, "The rap up smear." Some folks on the platform felt he should have just kept his mouth shut, while also making the usual Diddy jokes. NFL running back Le'Veon Bell also got in on the piling on of Meek Mill, according to AllHipHop, and he was just as ruthless. He did so via a series of Instagram Story posts while including various tweets from the Dreamchasers MC.

Read More: Man Baselessly Alleges Drake Paid Top5 To Shoot Up The Weeknd's Home During Insane DJ Akademiks Stream

Le'Veon Bell Shows Meek Mill No Mercy

The first saw Bell target the aforementioned media call out, captioning over it, "Meek probably need to sit this one out.. lol." He also included a photo of Jay-Z and Meek Mill posing for a picture to really hammer his point home. Then, the next one saw him rehash a post from the rapper when he said, "N****s be mad at me because they sold they soul for money and I didn't lol I'm good I'll take the long way." Bell wrote over that tweet, "Meek so funny bro😂😂"

He then proceeded to dig up another embarrassing Twitter post in which Meek said, "I need vibrating panties with the remote lol they on Amazon? Lol." He also included the video of him doing the bunny hop after losing a tennis match to Michael Rubin, captioning it, "ain't sell ya soul huh?😂" This is not the first time Bell has gone after Meek like this, though. During the heat of all of the allegations against Diddy and Meek's alleged sexual relationship with the mogul, Bell was all over that, too. Overall, the rapper just can't catch a break these days.

Read More: Stephen A Smith Breaks Silence On Jay-Z Sexual Assault Allegations

[Via] [Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
...