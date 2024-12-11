Le'Veon Bell Relentlessly Taunts Meek Mill Over His Thoughts On The Jay-Z Allegations

Le'Veon has been trolling Meek for a while now.

Meek Mill has had Jay-Z's back for a while, which makes sense given they have worked together with their REFORM Alliance venture. However, their partnership goes back further, as the Philly native was also a part of Roc Nation. So, naturally, it was not a surprise to see him come to the defense of Hov following his shocking rape allegation, among others. He called out the media for inflating the story on Twitter, writing, "The goal is to start false narrative to create a matrix web. If you can control the story line you can control the matrix…. American media is totally unbelievable! I see “Jayz “ _ a 13 year old girl 300 times scrolling it’s called programming."

He then added in a separate tweet, "The rap up smear." Some folks on the platform felt he should have just kept his mouth shut, while also making the usual Diddy jokes. NFL running back Le'Veon Bell also got in on the piling on of Meek Mill, according to AllHipHop, and he was just as ruthless. He did so via a series of Instagram Story posts while including various tweets from the Dreamchasers MC.

Le'Veon Bell Shows Meek Mill No Mercy

The first saw Bell target the aforementioned media call out, captioning over it, "Meek probably need to sit this one out.. lol." He also included a photo of Jay-Z and Meek Mill posing for a picture to really hammer his point home. Then, the next one saw him rehash a post from the rapper when he said, "N****s be mad at me because they sold they soul for money and I didn't lol I'm good I'll take the long way." Bell wrote over that tweet, "Meek so funny bro😂😂"