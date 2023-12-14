Jay-Z & Meek Mill's REFORM Alliance Gets Pennsylvania Probation Bill Passed

Jay-Z and Meek Mill's REFORM Alliance recently scored a major win in Pennsylvania, bringing a probation reform bill before Governor Josh Shapiro. Senate Bill 838 intends to reduce recidivism, making the state's probation rules easier to follow. Shapiro has reportedly promised to sign the bill. “It’s long past time to reform our system as a whole and put responsible limits on probation terms,” he explained. “You’ve passed that bill before. And I hope you’ll do it again. Put it on my desk and I’ll sign it.”

Senate Bill 838 is “an Act amending Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in sentencing, further providing for order of probation, for conditions of probation and for modification or revocation of order of probation and providing for probation review conference.”

Senate Bill 838 Aims To Reduce Recidivism

Meek Mill shared a statement about what the bill means to him in a press release, reflecting on his own time on probation. “My experience on probation reflected millions of other stories that go unheard," he says. "So when the world saw my case and the absurdity of sending people to prison for non-criminal technical violations, it sparked a movement. It’s an honor and a blessing to see this change come to my home state. I am deeply grateful to the lawmakers and advocates for their hard work over many years to get this done. Thank you, truly.”

In 2020, Jay-Z and Meek Mill's REFORM Alliance brought about a similar change in the state of California. “I want to thank Governor Newsom for his leadership in signing AB 1950, the most transformative probation bill in this country to date,” JAY-Z explained at the time. “This is a first step that I hope introduces a wave of much-needed change throughout the country.” What do you think of Jay-Z and Meek Mill's REFORM Alliance bringing Senate Bill 838 before Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro? What about the bill itself? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

