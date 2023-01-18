Meek Mill shared photos from a recent star-studded meet-up with Jay-Z, Robert Kraft, Michael Rubin, and more on Instagram, Tuesday. The group appeared to be celebrating Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro while representing their non-profit, REFORM Alliance.

“Started reform in nyc with @reform ended the home in PA to welcome @joshshapiropa as governor!” Meek captioned the post. “Today was incredible sometimes too much to process.”

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 09: Jay-Z and Meek Mill attend 2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on February 9, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

2 Chainz praised Meek for his efforts in the comments section of the post. He wrote: “You be in the right rooms Killa.”

The REFORM Alliance page also replied: “You’ll always win when you move with love and genuine intentions. With @meekmill’s leadership we’ve passed 16 bills in 10 states.”

Meek Mill founded the organization in partnership with Michael Rubin, Jay-Z, Michael Novogratz, Clara Wu Tsai, and Daniel Loeb in January 2019. The organization “aims to transform probation and parole by changing laws, systems and culture to create real pathways to work and wellbeing.”

Michael Rubin also shared a collection of photos from the event congratulating Shapiro on his victory.

The post comes a day after Shapiro was sworn in as the new Governor of Pennsylvania. The ceremony was held outside the state Capitol, months after his victory over Doug Mastriano.

“Now is the time to join together behind the unifying strength of three simple truths that have sustained our nation over the past two-and-a-half centuries: that above all else, beyond any momentary political differences, we value our freedom, we cherish our democracy and we love this country,” Shapiro told the crowd.

Check out Meek’s post featuring pictures from the recent event below.

[Via]