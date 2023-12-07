Meek Mill Thinks He Topped "Dreams & Nightmares" With New Intro

Recently, Meek Mill took to Twitter to tease some upcoming music, which he claims might be some of his best work yet. The Philadelphia-born performer revealed that he's laid down the intro for his next album, which he says will arrive before the full project. According to him, it might even top his critically acclaimed 2012 Dreams and Nightmares intro.

"I just laid a new intro," he Tweeted yesterday (December 6). "I think it will top dreams and nightmares!!!! Nobody can tell me different but the streets! Ima drop it b4 my album!!!!" Outshining "Dreams and Nightmares" would obviously be quite the feat. Regardless, Meek Mill appears confident that he's pulled it off.

Meek Mill Teases Upcoming Music

The new project will follow Meek Mill's collaborative album with Rick Ross, Too Good To Be True, which they unveiled in November. The LP boasts various high-profile features from the likes of French Montana, Future, Fabolous, and more. The project didn't move how listeners expected it would in its first week, however, resulting in some trolling online. Regardless, Meek Mill made it clear that he was unbothered by the reportedly low projections. "It’s says me and Ross on pace to sell 35k first week I would post if it said 350k," he Tweeted. "I’m too nice and rich to be rapping in a control music environment that’s why we dropping music on Fridays it’s doesn’t make sense …. Now we all own our music we getting the tech built to put people on our own musical subscriptions and we gone let direct to consumer see if rap if doing well..."

"Staring at social media fantasizing about others lives and getting mentally sick!" he said in a subsequent Tweet. "I seen it happen to so many people! It’s like a clout zombie effect." What do you think of Meek Mill claiming that he might have topped his Dreams and Nightmares intro? Do you think that's possible? Are you looking forward to hearing it? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

