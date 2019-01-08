intro
- MusicMeek Mill Thinks He Topped "Dreams & Nightmares" With New Intro"Nobody can tell me different but the streets," Meek Mill says.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicJoe Budden Thinks Meek Mill Has "The Best Rap Song Of The Last Decade"In a recent episode of of "The Joe Budden Podcast," Joe Budden shares his thoughts on Meek Mill's classic "Dreams and Nightmares (Intro)."By Joshua Robinson
- GramDaBaby ReactsTo News Of Brother's Death With "INTRO" LyricsIt was reported that the rapper's older brother took his own life.By Erika Marie
- MusicRoddy Ricch Celebrates "The Box" Being The World's #1 SongThe people have spoken, and they have declared "EEE EUU." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsGucci Mane Gifts Us With "Jingle Bales (Intro)" Off "East Atlanta Santa 3"The hardest Christmas song ever! By Noah C
- MusicGucci Mane Shares Poolside Preview Of "Hardest Christmas Song Ever""East Atlanta Santa 3" drops this Friday! By Noah C
- MusicRoddy Ricch Performs "Ballin" & "Start Wit Me" With Orchestra For "Trap Symphony"Another great Trap Symphony in the books. By Noah C
- MusicEvery Song Off DaBaby's "Kirk" Album Is Dominating The Billboard ChartsDaBaby's on top of the world. By Chantilly Post
- NumbersDaBaby's "Intro" Debuts In Top 10 Of Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs ChartAhead of official "KIRK" numbers, DaBaby's already making major chart moves.By Milca P.
- NewsKevin Gates Readies "I'm Him" With New Video For "RBS Intro"Kevin Gates is really that guy.By Alex Zidel
- GramDaBaby Frustrated That Siri Still Can't Pronounce His Name: WatchApple really needs to figure this out.By Alex Zidel
- GramDaBaby Gets Emotional After LeBron James Co-Signs His New SongDaBaby is doing it all for his dad.By Alex Zidel
- NewsYoung M.A. Has "No Mercy" On Her Album's Intro: ListenListen to Young M.A.'s new intro "No Mercy."By Kevin Goddard
- Music VideosDaBaby Celebrates His Success In New Video For "Intro": WatchCheck out DaBaby's new video for "Intro."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsDaBaby Opens Up On New Record "Intro"DaBaby's new album "KIRK" is out soon.By Alex Zidel
- SongsZ Money Shares New "Shawty Paid Intro" TrackZ Money shares the opening track from his upcoming project.By Milca P.
- MusicOffset's Baby Mom Shya L'amour Credits Cardi B With "Helping Him Grow"Offset's baby mother "Shya L'amour" balances the good with the bad.By Devin Ch
- Music2 Chainz & Marsha Ambrosius Channel The Divine Order In "Tonight Show" Performance2 Chainz blew the fog horn real boisterously on Jimmy Fallon.By Devin Ch
- MusicOffset's "Father Of 4" Title Track Is A Revealing Love Letter To His ChildrenOffset looks ready to make up for lost time.By Devin Ch
- InterviewsPapamitrou Boi Breaks Down Meek Mill's Championships "Intro" InstrumentalPapimitrou Boi explains how the "Intro" to Meek Mill's "Championships" came about. By Aron A.
- NewsSoulja Boy Releases "Intro" Off Of His Upcoming AlbumSoulja Boy's new album "How Could You Blame Me?" drops this July.By Aron A.
- MusicEminem Gets Roasted For "Sex With Sheep" Line On Boogie's "Rainy Days"Hide your kids, hide your wives, Eminem is back on the mic.By Devin Ch
- MusicMeek Mill Reveals Why He's Traumatized Of Lace-Front WigsMeek Mill explains his tweet before hopping off Twitter to experience a "normal nice day."By Aron A.