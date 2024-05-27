Kanye West's First Intro For "LIKE THAT" REMIX Surfaces & It Was Originally A Callback To This "Late Registration" Record

What intro do you think fits the remix better?

All hip-hop fans know that Kanye West loves to tweak anything he does relentlessly. As we all know, the VULTURES rollout schedule has nowhere near gone according to plan. The trilogy was supposed to have been completed by now in a perfect world. However, we are still being left in the dark on the future plans for this series. Surely, Kanye West jumping into the Kendrick Lamar versus Drake beef with his "LIKE THAT REMIX" threw a wrench in any progress being made. We have reached that conclusion, partially because of a new snippet surfacing on X (formerly Twitter), not too long ago.

A Kanye West fan account, who goes by Donda Times, posted a 20 second audio clip of the original intro to his version of "LIKE THAT". If you remember, Ye was puffing his chest out and looking to back up his bro, Kendrick. "You know we had to get The Hooligans up here, we gon' take this p***y n**** out / Yo, Dot, I got you." That hopped right into his verse, but in this original recording, things sounded a lot different.

Kanye West Modernized The "Celebration" Intro For "LIKE THAT REMIX"

Instead, Ye decided to work in some bars from on his sophomore album Late Registration and rerecord them. "Yeah, you know what this is It's a celebration, b****es Grab a drink, grab a glass After that, I grab yo' a**." Fans were quick to notice those lyrics were the chorus to track 17, "Celebration". In addition to this, Kanye's verse does not immediately follow. In fact, Future's vocals pop up instead. After hearing this evidence, we feel that this intro sounds better and adds some extra charisma to the track.

But what are your thoughts on the original intro from Kanye West on his "LIKE THAT REMIX" being the same from "Celebration"? Do you think they should have kept this, or is the final version better? Looking back, was it a smart move for Kanye to diss Drake and J. Cole? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Kanye West. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

