Meek Mill Recalls Starring In Pusha T & No Malice's "Hot Damn" Music Video

Meek Mill recently recalled working with Pusha T and No Malice for the music video to their Clipse song, “Hot Damn." The duo shot the video in his hometown of Philadelphia when he was just a teenager. Sharing a screenshot from the video on his Instagram Story, Meek recalled rapping for Pharrell outside of his trailer.

“The Clipse and Pharrell told me I was ‘hot’ when I spit for them outside their trailer, I was like 13,” Meek wrote. “And [the director] Benny Boom let me wheelie in the vid me lil rob and dem. I think I was coming from school [and] ran into this!”

Ab-Liva, who features in the song, previously revealed that Meek Mill starred in the music video in a post on Instagram in 2020. Sharing a separate image from the piece, he wrote at the time: “Tbt You Never Know Who You’ll Inspire! In ’03 The Clipse & Pharrell Came To My North Philly Hood To Shoot A Video For Their Record 'Hot Damn.' It Featured Me & Roscoe P Coldchain. Little Did I Know, On My Part Of The Video One Of The Kids Wheelin Their Bikes Was A Young @meekmill We’d Share A Laugh About It Years Later When He Told Me. Always Raise The Bar & Push Fwd! You Never Know Who’s Watching.”

Meek Mill Recalls "Hot Damn" Video Shoot

It's not the only time Meek Mill has reflected on the early stages of his career as of late. In another interview on Urban One Originals, Meek admitted he started crying during his first rap battle. “My first time rap battling — this some real sh*t — that n***a made me cry,” he recalled. “I was like a bada** young boy at the time. We was battling, but it wasn’t about the battle. My whole hood was laughing at me and I never got laughed at about sh*t. You can’t mess with my sneakers, nothing!” Be on the lookout for further updates on Meek Mill on HotNewHipHop.

