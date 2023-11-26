Meek Mill's Mystery Woman On Dubai Trip Had Him Going Bad For Her: Photos

Meek Mill recently hit up Dubai for some international travel, and the baddie that accompanied him had him feeling pretty excited. Moreover, he posted some pictures of them together for which he posed quite seductively, saying that he's "a different breed" "with the braids." As such, the Too Good To Be True artist seemed to have a great time, and maybe their socials will show us what else they got up to in the city. Given the recent release of the Rick Ross collab album in question, we're sure he has plenty of reason and motivation to celebrate. However, the Philly MC also reckoned with some less than positive stories and narratives in his life as of late.

For example, he recently called out Trippie Redd out of the blue, and had some harsh words for the Ohio hitmaker. "This guy no good!!!" Meek Mill wrote on his IG Story over a picture of Trippie. "I ain't even know you said my name…. If you f**k with me f**k this guy right here…. I wanna stand on n***as freely saying my name make it tight outside! I ain't even know you said my name I seen you get pulled in a room by the gangstas in la you was scared. But let's see how tough yall guys are! I can't believe these Philly young bulls gassed you to say my name! ' look like you repping the devil ima show you how trying god is @trippieredd."

Meek Mill's Dubai Trip With Mystery Woman

On the other hand, the Dream Chasers boss also recalled his very first rap battle, during which he very much got destroyed. "My first time rap battling — this some real s**t — that n***a made me cry,” Meek Mill shared. “I was like a bada** young boy at the time. We was battling, but it wasn’t about the battle. My whole hood was laughing at me and I never got laughed at about s**t. You can’t mess with my sneakers, nothing! I turned around and peeped with my eyes, got that lump in my throat, I started crying and walked off. I said, ‘All y’all n***as gonna be banging my s**t!’"

Meanwhile, what do you think about this recent post? Will we see this mystery woman more or is this a chapter in the book of the cougar fantasizer? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments down below. For more news and the latest updates on Meek Mill, check back in with HNHH.

