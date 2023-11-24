Meek Mill Reflects On His Tragic First Rap Battle: "I Started Crying"

While Meek Mill has made quite a name for himself in the music industry, things weren't always looking up for him. During his recent Urban One Originals appearance, he opened up about his first-ever rap battle. Unfortunately, it didn't go exactly how he had planned, and he ended up crying in front of the competition. He detailed getting destroyed by a fellow rapper, who he says was at a far higher skill level than he was at the time.

“My first time rap battling — this some real sh*t — that n***a made me cry,” he explained. “I was like a bada** young boy at the time. We was battling, but it wasn’t about the battle. My whole hood was laughing at me and I never got laughed at about sh*t. You can’t mess with my sneakers, nothing!” he went on, pained by the memory. "I turned around and peeped with my eyes, got that lump in my throat, I started crying and walked off. I said, ‘All y’all n***as gonna be banging my shi*!’"

Meek Mill Recalls His "Whole Hood" Laughing At Him

“I was like 12, 13 years old," he continued. "Shoutout to Dun Duddy, he f*cked me up in that battle […] That n***a was rapping like he was 18! I swear to God, that n***a made me cry.” Nowadays, the rapper doesn't ever have to worry about getting embarrassed like that again, thanks to his long list of accomplishments. He even recently revealed how much money he makes from his music, sparking some speculation that he was lying about the massive numbers.

"I’m getting a million a song … so that’s 62,500 every bar I speak…. They say this rap s**t dying must be on billboard because it’s not to Meek!" he told fans. What do you think of Meek Mill claiming to have cried during his first-ever rap battle? Are you surprised? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

