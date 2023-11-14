Meek Mill Drops Bars On Funk Flex Freestyle: Watch

Meek Mill and Rick Ross are red hot after dropping their first collaborative project together, Too Good To Be True. It dropped this past Friday, November 10, and it looks like it is going to bring in around $35,000 in week one. Do you think these sales are shockingly low? Be sure to tell us in the comments section if the record was better than what the projected sales indicate. Even though the numbers are not as high as other mainstream artists' tapes have been, Meek was not bothered by it one bit. "It says me and Ross on pace to sell 35k first week I would post if it said 350k… I’m too nice and rich to be rapping in a controlled music environment."

He is definitely right about the last statement. There are plenty of nice tracks on the record. There are also some solid guest performances. Some of the more surprising ones come on the "SHAQ & KOBE (Remix)" with Damian Lillard and Shaquille O'Neal. Meek is continuing to ride high, especially after this latest Funk Flex freestyle on HOT97. He and Rick Ross hit up the radio station and Meek laid down some hot bars over a few beats.

Meek Mill Lays It Down Heat

One of them includes an oldie but goodie. That being The Notorious B.I.G.'s "Warning." HipHopDX broke down some of the lyrics from that beat and they scream Meek. "They gon’ put a tracker on your Hawk and try to keep it on you / Gotta play your part and they start scheming on you / Knock ’em out the park right when they start speaking on you / N****s rocking ice and trying to slide without them heaters on you / That’s how you get caught lacking."

What are your initial thoughts on Meek Mill's freestyle over The Notorious B.I.G.'s "Warning?" Is this his best off-the-dome performance ever? Is he the best freestyler in the game right now? We would like to know what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Meek Mill, as well as everything else going on around the music world.

