Meek Mill Slams Trippie Redd: "F*ck This Guy Right Here"

Meek Mill went after Trippie Redd in a lengthy rant on Instagram, on Tuesday, which he's since deleted from the platform. In the statement, he references seeing Trippie getting "pulled in a room by the gangstas" in Los Angeles, and more. The Philidelphia rapper appeared angry that Trippie had spoken about him.

"This guy no good!!! I ain't even know you said my name…. If you fuck with me f*ck this guy right here…. I wanna stand on n****s freely saying my name make it tight outside!" Meek wrote over a photo of Trippie, "I ain't even know you said my name I seen you get pulled in a room by the gangstas in la you was scared but let's see how tough yall guys are! I can't believe these Philly young bulls gassed you to say my name! ' look like you repping the devil ima show you how trying god is @trippieredd."

Meek Mill Performs In Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 21: Meek Mill performs in concert at The Anthem on March 21, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

In the caption of the post, Meek added: "No good out here! Sayless [fire emojis] I ain’t know you was comfy enough to say my name I can’t wait to see you …yall getting too high 'TRIPPIE REDD NO GOOD OUT HERE' don’t ask why!!! I think yall scared of jail and death but let’s see lol let’s make you niggas show up from the streets to jail … yall in the way off too much money! It’s getting too much anyway. DO NOT CALL ME OR TEXT ME IF YOU AINT CALL WHEN PEOPLE SPEAK ON ME! That’s is all @trippieredd I wanna look in your eyes youngbull lol and now ima sign n****s I was trying to help the hood yall really let these n****s lose these minds."

Meek Mill Calls Out Trippie Redd

Meek Mill calls out Trippie Redd 🤔 "If you f*ck with me f*ck this guy right here..." pic.twitter.com/jtS8IcfKxs — Kurrco (@Kurrco) November 21, 2023

Trippie Redd has yet to respond to Meek Mill's post. The beef comes after Meek recently teamed up with Rick Ross for the collaborative album, Too Good To Be True. He's dealt with mixed responses from both 50 Cent and Joe Budden in recent days regarding the project. Be on the lookout for a response from Trippie and further updates on the feud on HotNewHipHop.

