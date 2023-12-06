Jay-Z Celebrates "The Black Album" 20th Anniversary With Throwback Merch

One of Jay-Z's biggest and best albums is celebrating a major milestone. The Black Album was released 20 years ago and features some of the most well-known songs in Jay's entire catalog like "99 Problems" and "Dirt Off Your Shoulder." Fans of the album who may not have been able to get their hands on a piece of affiliated merch at the time are now getting another shot.

Earlier this week Mitchell & Ness announced that a series of heavily stylized jerseys were being made and sold to celebrate the album's anniversary. A few different variants were announced with a series of Instagram posts. "For its 20th anniversary, we are only releasing 2003 of each style of these iconic New York collector's pieces. Shop the NY colorway from the limited-edition release now," they captioned the announcement. With only 2000 of each look available fans quickly rushed to pick one up before they sold out. Check out the full announcement post below.

Jay-Z Drops "Black Album" Jerseys

Earlier this week, Jay-Z celebrated his birthday. He's already one of the biggest-selling rap artists of all time. But it probably still felt pretty good to get some new certifications as a birthday present. RIAA announced a massive 19 new certifications for various singles from throughout Hov's career. That included some already platinum songs hitting even higher landmarks and some newer tracks getting their first gold certifications.

While Jay-Z is reflecting on his earlier days by bringing back some old merch, others are sharing stories. Memphis Bleek stopped by a radio show earlier this week to shed some light on Jay's wilder early years. He told a story of the rapper and his entourage smashing up a bar so badly they had to pay $50k just to be let out. He seemed pretty well aware of how much that story clashed with the relaxed demeanor Jay gives off to many these days. What do you think of the vintage merch being re-released to celebrate The Black Album's 20th anniversary? Let us know in the comment section below.

