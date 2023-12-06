Jay-Z Celebrates Birthday With Numerous Platinum And Gold Plaques

Jay-Z is easily one of the biggest rappers of all-time. Furthermore, he is the greatest hip-hop artist ever, in the minds of many. He has quite a few classic projects at this point. His last album, 4:44, was a modern classic that a lot of people feel very strongly about. At this point, Jay continues to grow as an artist, and it has been pretty amazing to watch. Consequently, fans are hoping for a new album, sometime soon. However, that has yet to happen and we continue to wait patiently.

On Monday, the legend celebrated his 54th birthday. Now that he is in his mid-50s, it is clear that his priorities have changed. What once used to matter to him doesn't seem so significant anymore. One of those lesser priorities for him is likely to be the numbers game. Album sales can be a young person's game a lot of the time. For older artists, there are other barometers of success. However, Jay continues to sell millions of records, regardless. As Roc Nation revealed, Jay picked up 19 new RIAA certifications on his birthday.

Jay-Z Gets New Certifications

These certifications include platinum and gold plaques for some of Jay's most iconic tracks. In the platinum category, songs like “’03 Bonnie & Clyde,” “Big Pimpin’," “On To The Next One,” and even "Holy Grail" made the list. As for gold songs, you have tracks such as “Girls, Girls, Girls,” “Lucifer,” and even "Heart Of The City." Needless to say, the man is still wildly successful and that will never change. His music is timeless, and we cannot wait to see what he may do in the near future.

Hopefully, we find out about a new album soon. He has seemingly been dropping some hints, but no one really knows for sure what his intentions are. Let us know your favorite song of his to get a new certification, in the comments section below. Additionally,s tay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

