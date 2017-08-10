gold plaque
- NumbersJay-Z Celebrates Birthday With Numerous Platinum And Gold PlaquesJay-Z continues to dominate music.By Alexander Cole
- MusicIce Spice Poses With Gold Plaque For "Munch"Ice Spice shared a picture of her gold plaque for "Munch" on Instagram.By Cole Blake
- NumbersLil Durk Shows Off Abundance Of New Gold & Platinum PlaquesLil Durk shows off his latest platinum and gold certifications, flexing thirteen new plaques for his collection.By Alex Zidel
- NumbersFuture Secures Slew Of New Gold "WIZRD" PlaquesFuture channels "the WIZRD," namely Rumplestilkskin, and spins gold out of thin air. By Mitch Findlay
- NumbersFuture Officially Goes Gold With "The WIZRD"Future's 2019 album has moved half a million units.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMike Dean Shows Off All The Plaques He's Gotten Thanks To Travis ScottMike Dean offers a visual reminder of his success with Travis Scott.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Xan Urinates On "Betrayed" Plaque After Noah Cyrus BreakupWe are witnessing the end of Lil Xan & Noah Cyrus' relationship.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJ. Cole's "ATM" Achieves Gold Status In United StatesJ.Cole's "ATM" is now eligible to be considered for a gold plaque.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentCardi B Boasts About Her Platinum Plaques Before Dropping New Music VideoPlaques, on plaques, on plaques. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicJ. Cole's "KOD" Goes Gold In A Mere 24 Days"KOD" is now a RIAA certified Gold Record. By Devin Ch
- MusicBhad Bhabie Scores Her 1st Gold Record With 'Hi Bich'Bhad Bhabie now has a Gold Record to her credit, with 'Hi Bich' reaching 500k sold.By Devin Ch
- Music21 Savage "Bank Account" Is Certified Gold21 Savage receives another plaque. By Aron A.
- MusicKap-G's "Girlfriend" Goes GoldKap G went gold off your "Girlfriend."By Aron A.