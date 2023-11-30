Jay-Z Sparks New Album Theories Thanks To "Book Of HOV" Auction

Jay-Z is one of the greatest rappers to ever live. Overall, his resume is cemented and he will go down as the GOAT to a lot of people. That said, fans have been very excited about his next project. He has 13 albums to his name and fans have wanted that 14th project for a while. Unfortunately, the album has yet to drop, and Jay has yet to even announce it. However, his latest auction for the "Book Of HOV" exhibit is now leading to some speculation that the album is on the horizon.

According to People, there is a case for each album in the exhibit. That said, there is a 14th case which is empty. One could deduce in their head that this is some sort of teaser that a 14th album is, in fact, on the horizon. Of course, that has not been confirmed and is simply wishful thinking. While speaking with Gayle King earlier this year, Hov noted that there are a few conditions that must be met in order for him to release music.

Jay-Z On The Way?

“I already [used the word ‘retirement’], I can’t do that ever again,” Jay explained. “I’ll say I wanna make music, but it has to be something important. I don’t wanna just make a bunch of tunes. That’s not gonna serve me. It won’t feed me, first of all. I have to be saying something important. It has to mean something, you know? It has to mean something to a larger society.”

