JAY-Z Could Get His Own Day In New York City After Council Proposal

The New York City Council may honor JAY-Z with his own day on December 4th.

BYCole Blake
Los Angeles Premiere Of "The Harder They Fall"

New York City Council Member Farah Louis wants the city to recognize December 4th as "JAY-Z Day." She put forth the idea in Resolution 849 earlier this month, hoping to honor the hometown rapper. JAY grew up in Bedford-Stuyvesant’s Marcy Houses after being born on December 4th.

“December 4 as Jay-Z Day, announces to the world how this Brooklyn son can be all things including loved by his community,” Farah Louis explained, as noted by AllHipHop. “In the spirit of celebrating hip-hop’s 50th anniversary, establishing an annual celebration to recognize a homegrown hero while proclaiming our municipal support is fitting to designate. Our resolution is an emotional, practical banner raised. Jay-Z has shown the resilience to beat the odds, self-admitted errors, and has developed mechanisms to create opportunities for others. As always, he has done this work wearing Brooklyn and NYC on his heart.”

JAY-Z Attends Book Of HOV Tribute At The Brooklyn Public Library

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 13: Roc Nation CEO, Desiree Perez and Jay-Z attend The Book of HOV: A TRIBUTE EXHIBITION HONORING JAY-Z at Brooklyn Public Library’s Central Library on July 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Farah Louis' resolution comes after the Brooklyn Public Library honored JAY-Z with The Book of HOV tribute exhibit, earlier this year. Speaking with Gayle King at the space, he revealed the conditions under which he would release more music. “I already [used the word ‘retirement’], I can’t do that ever again,” JAY explained. “I’ll say I wanna make music, but it has to be something important. I don’t wanna just make a bunch of tunes. That’s not gonna serve me. It won’t feed me, first of all. I have to be saying something important. It has to mean something, you know? It has to mean something to a larger society.”

In addition to his contributions to music, JAY-Z co-founded the record label Roc-A-Fella Records, launched Roc Nation, and much more. Be on the lookout for further updates on JAY-Z on HotNewHipHop.

