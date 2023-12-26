JAY-Z Could Get His Own Day In New York City After Council Proposal

New York City Council Member Farah Louis wants the city to recognize December 4th as "JAY-Z Day." She put forth the idea in Resolution 849 earlier this month, hoping to honor the hometown rapper. JAY grew up in Bedford-Stuyvesant’s Marcy Houses after being born on December 4th.

“December 4 as Jay-Z Day, announces to the world how this Brooklyn son can be all things including loved by his community,” Farah Louis explained, as noted by AllHipHop. “In the spirit of celebrating hip-hop’s 50th anniversary, establishing an annual celebration to recognize a homegrown hero while proclaiming our municipal support is fitting to designate. Our resolution is an emotional, practical banner raised. Jay-Z has shown the resilience to beat the odds, self-admitted errors, and has developed mechanisms to create opportunities for others. As always, he has done this work wearing Brooklyn and NYC on his heart.”

JAY-Z Attends Book Of HOV Tribute At The Brooklyn Public Library

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 13: Roc Nation CEO, Desiree Perez and Jay-Z attend The Book of HOV: A TRIBUTE EXHIBITION HONORING JAY-Z at Brooklyn Public Library’s Central Library on July 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Farah Louis' resolution comes after the Brooklyn Public Library honored JAY-Z with The Book of HOV tribute exhibit, earlier this year. Speaking with Gayle King at the space, he revealed the conditions under which he would release more music. “I already [used the word ‘retirement’], I can’t do that ever again,” JAY explained. “I’ll say I wanna make music, but it has to be something important. I don’t wanna just make a bunch of tunes. That’s not gonna serve me. It won’t feed me, first of all. I have to be saying something important. It has to mean something, you know? It has to mean something to a larger society.”

In addition to his contributions to music, JAY-Z co-founded the record label Roc-A-Fella Records, launched Roc Nation, and much more. Be on the lookout for further updates on JAY-Z on HotNewHipHop.

