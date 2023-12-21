Jay-Z Shares His "Year End Picks" Playlist For 2023 On Tidal

Jay-Z is one of the biggest legends in all of rap but that has never stopped him from embracing the artists who came after him. He's picked up the habit of curating a playlist around this time of year with some of his favorite material that came out in the past 12 months. Those paylists get shared to his Tidal platform and as expected he once again delivered one for 2023.

As you'd expect, the playlist is absolutely packed full of rap favorites from this year. Included among them are some of the biggest artists of the year like Drake with "8am In Charlotte" and Travis Scott with "FE!N." It also included some industry veterans like Jay-Z rival turned friend Nas and a song from The Alchemist's collab album with Larry June. JID, Westside Gunn, Lil Yachty, Veeze, and Ken Carson also appear. The playlist isn't all rap though. R&B critical darling Sampha is also included with the lead single form his new album "Spirit 2.0." And of course, Jay's wife Beyonce made the cut with her newest single "MY HOUSE" appearing on the playlist.

Jay-Z's Favorite Songs Of 2023

Jay-Z, Beyonce, and Blue Ivy have been celebrating the holidays by hitting the town all week. First at the start of the week Bey took to Instagram to share a series of pictures documenting a dinner date she and Jay went on. A few days later a hilarious story broke via TMZ. They found the entire family leaning into their tourist vibes and taking a bus tour of New York.

Earlier this year Jay-Z sat down for a massive interview with Gayle King. In it, he discussed the potential of releasing a new album. He didn't shut down the possibility, but explained that it had to be just right for him to actually do it. His most recent album 4:44 dropped back in 2017. He followed it up with a collaborative record alongside Beyonce the next year. What do you think of the choices Jay-Z included on his new "Best Of 2023" playlist for Tidal? Let us know in the comment section below.

